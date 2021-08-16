Iran: Human Rights Conditions Will Worsen in Light of Raisi’s Era

Ebrahim Raisi, the president of the Iranian government, was formally inaugurated last week in a public event attended by a series of criminals and terrorists. The presence of a senior official from the European Union was more disturbing, however.

The massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in 1988

Members of the European Parliament and others have condemned Enrique Mora, the European Union’s Deputy High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, for attending the event.

The EU’s decision to recognize a mass murderer as president makes a sham of Europe’s commitment to human rights. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran, seven UN Special Rapporteurs, Amnesty International, and 152 leading international human rights experts have all called for an international investigation into Ebrahim Raisi’s role in the massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in 1988. Over 90% of them were linked to the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the major opposition group.

Attending the 1988 inauguration of the henchman

The inauguration takes place as the regime’s repressive forces fire lethal ammunition at demonstrators who take to the streets around the country to demand democratic reform.

Attending the 1988 inauguration of the henchman is an insult to the Iranian people. Furthermore, the ruling regime would interpret it as permission to continue exporting terrorism and warmongering.

In fact, the EU representative was humiliated and positioned in the second row behind a number of well-known terrorists backed by the regime during the inauguration ceremony.

Pro-regime terrorist groups

Raisi met with the commanders of pro-regime terrorist groups shortly after the inauguration on Friday, emphasizing the importance of intensifying their “attacks” and increasing the presence of Tehran’s mercenaries in the region.

The dictatorship appears to be interpreting the EU’s fatal mistake as approval for its malign activities.

The Iranian president met with members of Hamas, Iraq’s al-Hashd al-Sha’bi, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Yemeni militias.

Igniting conflict in the region

He reaffirmed the regime’s entire support for igniting conflict in the region under the flag of defending Palestine during a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of Hamas’ political bureau, saying, “There has never been, and never will be, any doubts about this policy.”

Raisi called the “1988 Henchman” by Iranians, is a widely despised person who rose to power following a rigged election that was overwhelmingly boycotted by the Iranian people. According to opposition estimates, less than 10% of eligible voters cast ballots in the sham election.

The ongoing killing of peaceful protestors

Since then, nationwide protests have erupted, most notably in Khuzestan province and dozens of other cities in July. The Iranian people have been chanting “death to the dictator” and have made it obvious that they want the entire administration overthrown.

In these conditions, a top EU diplomat’s reckless presence at Raisi’s inauguration not only sends a disastrously wrong message to Tehran, but it also shows that the EU is shamelessly disregarding the regime’s terrible crimes against humanity and its ongoing killing of peaceful protestors.

The EU has enabled the regime to reorganize its criminal forces and enlist foreign mercenaries to further destabilize the region and the world by ignoring the Iranian people’s voice.

