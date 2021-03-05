Iran: Increasing Number of Suicide Rate Among Iranian Women

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the rate of female suicide in Iran has increased as a result of extreme poverty and violence, as government officials and analysts have recognized. The regime’s Deputy for Women and Family Affairs, Massoumeh Ebtekar, however, is in denial of this and declare that “Domestic and social violence against women is not high in our society, and Iran is in a better position than other countries”

Meanwhile, Taghi Rostamvandi, Deputy Interior Minister and Director of the Social Affairs Organization have issued a statement warning about the current situation, saying, “Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in suicides. We have had a 4 percent to 5 percent annual increase in suicide rates.

This year, we have the same statistics as last year. But what is remarkable is that we have a significant change in the range of ages among those who have attempted suicide. Suicide has increased in the last year among those under 18 and over 60.″

According to the National Forensic Medicine Organization, the number of suicide victims increased by 4.2 percent from March to October 2020, relative to the same time last year.

Khalid Tavakoli, a sociologist specializing in social harm, added, “The number of failed suicides is not usually reflected in official statistics, and the number is higher than what is formally announced.”

He also added, “Recently, the suicide rate of married and middle-aged people has been added to the statistics, a worrying trend… We witnessed two suicides in Kurdistan: one was a bride; the other was a 14-year-old girl. Both ended their lives by hanging themselves,” on an interview with the state-run ILNA news agency on 8 June 2020.

The state-run Khabarban news agency wrote on 15 February, “An 11-year-old schoolgirl from the village of Deh Ghazi in Dishmuk district hanged herself and died. Her father was poor and had no means of income, and the sixth-grader was facing financial difficulties and poverty.”

After giving rice pills to her 9-year-old son, a mother in Zarand City committed suicide by ingesting them. Another case was the one of Mahsa, a 13-year-old girl from Gachsaran, who committed suicide by jumping off a bridge. In Gorgan, two adolescent girls attempted suicide by leaping off a pedestrian bridge.

These are examples that are reflected in the suicide figures among Iranian women.

The mullahs’ extortion and continuous corruption and misappropriation have caused Iran’s widespread poverty and the increasing incidence and number of suicides.

According to an Iranian economist, sixty million Iranians live in extreme poverty as a result of the regime’s systemic lack of economic control. Ibrahim Razaghi, declaring on Tabnak, a regime-affiliated website, wrote, “the most important threat to Iran was extreme poverty, widespread unemployment, the inability of many people to pay their rent, and that the rich were getting richer.”

