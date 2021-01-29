Iran: Numerous Protests Held Across Country Despite Regime’s Crackdown on Dissent

On Monday 25th January, social security retired workers held a protest in front of the offices of the Planning and Budget Organization. They are drawing attention to the extremely low pension status that they have and the subsequent poor living conditions they have to bear as a result. The retired workers called for their pensions to be equalized with other sectors.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) reported that on the following day, retired workers in a number of cities and towns also held a protest rally.

There were protests in Ahvaz, Ardabil, Arak, Ilam, Isfahan, Karaj, Kermanshah, Khorramabad, Mashhad, Neyshabour, Qazvin, Rasht, Sari, Tabriz, and the capital city Tehran.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the cities of Ilam, Karaj, and Tehran that the retired workers in Ilam chanted about their disdain for the discrimination they experience. In Karaj, the protesters called for an end to the empty promises they have listened to for years, while protesters in Tehran chanted that they are “fed up with this injustice”.

The regime has been cracking down on protests because of its fear of another major uprising. It has been trying to discourage gatherings and it has been using the Coronavirus pandemic as a way to control the population.

Despite the increased pressure, they are under, the people are determined to ensure that the regime will not silence them. The retirees planned their protests in advance, coordinating with fellow retirees across the country.

The leader of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Mrs. Maryam Rajavi praised these brave retirees for standing up to the regime and for defending their rights. She emphasized that the only way to put an end to the rising inflation, poverty, and widespread unemployment is to overthrow the corrupt mullahs.

By chanting “We can gain our rights only by coming to the streets,” the honorable retirees in #Iran emphasized that they will continue their protests in different cities. — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 26, 2021

Also on Monday, (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the cities of Shiraz reported that the nurses from the Central Hospital of Shiraz held a rally due to the order issued by the Ministry of Labour to increase their wages. Despite being eligible, the hospital officials have refused to increase the wages of the staff.

Teachers also participated in protests on Monday in several different towns and cities. They were calling for answers to issues that have previously been raised with local officials.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the cities of Baghmalek in the province of Khuzestan reported that the pre-school teachers gathered at the governorate building where they called for more job security and an immediate return to work.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the cities of Sirjan in the province of Kerman reported that the teachers gathered in front of the office of the ministry of education to demand that their employment status is made official by the authorities.

The Iranian regime’s indifference to the problems of the people is making the situation worse. The people are finding living conditions more and more difficult, especially with the Coronavirus health crisis that is not only affecting the health of the people but is also causing employment and economic problems.

State-run media outlets are reporting on the gravity of the situation, with the Hamdeli daily reporting the words of a sociologist who surmises that “It is too late to reform the situation and give people hope”.

