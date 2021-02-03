Iran: State-Run Media Outlets Point to Iranian Regime’s Corruption as the Cause of Economic Crisis

The levels of discontent in Iran are increasing as time goes on. The state-run media outlets have been warning the regime that an uprising is imminent because of the extreme social and economic hardships that the people face.

According to reports tallied by Iran’s main opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) people of Iran are falling further into poverty with more and more people joining the absolute poverty category.

The Iranian regime has caused all of the economic hardships for the people and is directly responsible for their suffering.

While the people battle against their economic troubles including high inflation, the increase in the price of goods, etc., the Iranian regime has been plundering billions of dollars on terrorist activity, its ballistic missile program, and other belligerent activities.

The state-run Hamdeli publication wrote last week that the poverty line in Iran is 10 million tomans, whereas some of the poor people in society only earn about 2.5 million tomans. It said that the “gap between living conditions and inflation has become more critical, especially this year”.

The regime, predictably, will not take any responsibility for its actions and is trying to pass the blame off to others. Recently it has been blaming the United States for the economic crisis, saying that its economic sanctions are having a profound impact on the country’s economy.

Iranian officials have been saying that the new US President and his administration will bring a change in the situation, but this notion has been criticized by Iranian state-run media outlets.

For example, the state-run Arman publication wrote last week that a change of president in the United States is not going to solve anything because “the root of Iran’s economic problems lies more in domestic politics than in international ones”. It emphasized that Iran’s economic problems all relate to and are a consequence of the “center of economic corruption in the country”.

The people are well aware of this and they do not trust the regime. The Aftab-e Yazd publication said that between 80 and 90 percent of Iranians mistrust the regime because of its domestic policies and its decades of empty promises.

The Resalat publication spoke about the regime’s infighting and its inability to run the country coherently and without dispute. It said that “in a society where there is a lot of conflict in terms of management between officials, tensions spread to people, resulting in increased rage in society”.

The same publication also said that when the people “have to spend a lot of energy to earn a living” and that when “survival is at stake” it is normal that people react in certain ways, one of them being rage.

This rage is going to result in another major uprising. It is just a matter of time before the people’s anger overspills, especially given the regime’s use of the Coronavirus pandemic as a tool of suppression. As highlighted by the Mostaghel daily, the regime must be very “afraid” of this uprising.

