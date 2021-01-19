Iranian Regime’s Refusal to Import Vaccine Amounts to Another Mass Murder

The Iranian regime’s handling of the Coronavirus health crisis has been disastrous since the very beginning. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) has been keeping track of the situation, knowing that the regime cannot be trusted to be honest about the reality of the crisis.

On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that he is proud that the daily death toll is “down to two digits”. However, this is just another lie because the (PMOI / MEK Iran) has said that at least 500 people died of the virus on Saturday.

#Iran Coronavirus Update More than 203,400 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 478 cities checkered across all of Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. Full Reporthttps://t.co/mISvt15Zfq pic.twitter.com/zXFiMnerIt — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 18, 2021

There are concerns about a fourth wave hitting the country very soon, with worries that hospitals are going to struggle even more than they already are. Rouhani warned, in not so sensitive language, that it could also result in a “rush to the cemeteries”.

The Iranian President has made many erratic and outrageous comments during the course of the pandemic. He previously claimed that the people of Iran are so thankful for the support they have received from the regime, saying that they are “shedding tears of joy”.

He also said that the crisis in Iran was being managed well, especially compared to the likes of the United States and Europe where people are “faced with famine”. He is either trying to deceive the international community into making them believe that the crisis is under control in Iran, or else he is just deluded.

Rouhani also has a habit of passing the blame onto others, frequently saying that the infection rates have been so high because the people are not abiding by the rules. The infection rate has been high, and remains so, because of the regime’s mismanagement, neglect, and dishonesty. The people haven’t had a chance.

The vaccine has brought a lot of hope to people across the world. Countries have already started rolling out their vaccination programs and are hoping to see positive effects very soon. In Iran, there is no such hope. Rouhani has told the people not to expect a vaccine until the summer.

State media outlets, however, have been critical of the situation, saying that the domestic vaccines are being mocked for their lack of scientific backing. Some outlets have even said that the regime is using these domestic vaccines as a way to appease the people.

The people of Iran could have had access to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that are being used in other countries, but the Supreme Leader has banned their import into the country. Instead of allowing proven vaccines to be imported, he said that other vaccines will be imported from countries such as India, China, and Russia. However, these vaccines have not been approved for use.

The import ban on approved vaccines amounts to yet another mass killing by the Iranian regime. It is no wonder that the people of Iran are outraged at the regime’s actions.

It is shocking that the regime has so little regard for the people. However, its ridiculous policies will prove to be a big mistake. The people are not going to forget this or let the issue lie.

The delay in purchasing and importing the #COVID19 vaccine is the continuation of the mullahs regime's criminal policy, which will continue to claim more victims among the deprived and oppressed people. #Iran pic.twitter.com/40ZIIhO8dP — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 13, 2021

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi is the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): The delay in purchasing and importing the COVID19 vaccine is the continuation of the mullahs regime’s criminal policy, which will continue to claim more victims among the deprived and oppressed people.

