Iranian Supreme Leader’s Refusal to Allow People to be Vaccinated Amounts to Mass Murder

The Coronavirus health crisis continues to run rampage across the country. According to the reports by The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) more than 200,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19. There are very serious concerns about several parts of the country that are struggling with the sheer number of people needing medical attention.

There are hope and light at the end of the tunnel for many countries with the approval of several vaccines. However, in a massive blow to the people of Iran, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has announced that the import of vaccines that are being used in the United States and Great Britain as well as several other parts of the world is being banned.

This amounts to another mass killing by the regime. The country is in desperate need of a vaccine to protect, firstly the most vulnerable, and then of course the rest of the population.

A member of the country’s Coronavirus Task Force said last month that the people of Iran are keen to be vaccinated, describing it as a “national demand”. Reza Mahboubfar also said that the people are aware that neighboring countries have already seen the outbreak subside because of the vaccine.

President Hassan Rouhani also spoke about the ban, saying that he supports the position taken by the Supreme Leader. He also repeated the ridiculous claims that the United States and the United Kingdom have been trying to test their vaccines on the people of Iran.

He did, however, admit that Iran could have imported vaccines sooner, confirming that companies had offered the country vaccines but that the leaders refused to import them.

The ban on the import of the vaccine has been met with international condemnation. A researcher from Amnesty International, Mansoureh Mills, said that this ban was just another sign that the regime is continuing with its “decades-long contempt for human rights, including the right to life and health”. The World Health Organization (WHO) called on all countries to not let politics interfere with the purchase and distribution of vaccines.

The people of Iran are quite understandably very annoyed at the ban and many have voiced their disgust on social media. Iranians are demanding to know what happens now, calling the regime “despicable” for making a decision that will have such a negative impact on the course this health crisis takes. Some Iranians were even saying that this latest news is “enough for your destruction”.

The regime has mishandled the health crisis from the very beginning, refusing to be honest about the number of cases and the death toll. The Supreme Leader even compared the pandemic to a “divine blessing” following the November 2019 uprising that almost pushed the regime to collapse.

Furthermore, the people are fuming that the Supreme Leader is plundering even more of the nation’s wealth through the promotion of the “domestic vaccine” that is being produced by a financial institution under his control.

The people of Iran will not forget the regime’s mismanagement, corruption, and negligence throughout this pandemic.

