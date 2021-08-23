Iran’s Covid-19 Crisis Aggravated Under the Management of the Regime Officials

With the emergence of the coronavirus, Iran’s government caused suffering and misery to the people with the intent of quelling their outrage. However, despite its idea of an inverse reaction, it is now facing the intense and indignant response of the people.

Ali Khamenei responcible this crisis

And, in the quest for the perpetrator and decision-maker who has spawned this crisis, state media in various forms point to the regime’s supreme leader.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 547 cities surpasses 378,300.

Iranian blames the spread of coronavirus on Khamenei

These media outlets all indirectly refer to the supreme leader by using terms like “accountable,” “government officials,” or “bosses.” One blames the spread of coronavirus on “ideological views,” one on “officials’ betrayal of words,” one on “officials’ view of domestic and foreign policies,” and one on “lies” to the public.

But, at the very least, they are all targeting the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. This is a confession concerning an out-of-control situation.

Letter of 357 University Professors to Government

According to the “Letter of 357 University Professors to Government Officials,” the state-run Sharq newspaper published the following on August 15, regarding the regime’s priorities and opinions on the coronavirus, which has generated such a situation:

“Accept that public health takes precedence over political and economic considerations.” Avoid unscientific, ideological, and political viewpoints when dealing with this disease.”

They have perpetrated the biggest treachery to the Iranian people by playing with words and distorting their genuine meanings. This is a strategy of hypocrisy and demagoguery, from Ruhollah Khomeini to Ali Khamenei. The situation has deteriorated to the point where the media is being forced to criticize it.

The strategy of hypocrisy and demagoguery

“Our officials betrayed them by manipulating with words and removing their original meaning. Today, with the help of cyberspace and increased awareness of the country’s situation, people understand that when a person uses immorality and lies to quell the lust for power and fame in order to achieve high positions, the term “serving the people” has no meaning other than deception and hypocrisy.

Officials understand that if they generate hundreds of new phrases and terms every day, they will lose the people’s faith and legitimacy,” wrote the state-run daily Mostaghel on August 1.

The regime’s lies concerning the import of the coronavirus

As previously stated, the coronavirus’s aggressiveness prompted many officials and the media to criticize this approach, despite the fact that the virus makes no exceptions and that all of them are at risk. They uncovered the regime’s president’s lies, and now they’re revealing the regime’s lies concerning the import of the coronavirus.

“Officials have repeatedly lied that those domestic vaccines will be mass-produced by the end of February or the end of spring and will even export surplus domestic vaccines abroad. In one case, the Red Crescent returned 150,000 doses of vaccine donated by Iranians abroad from the airport. Authorities prevented the entry of about 23 million doses of vaccine into the country by the end of March,” as per the State-run daily on August 14.

Another tragedy created for the people

Such occurrences have become a habit for the regime, which is devoted to creating crises, one of which is the coronavirus, which arose from the ‘way officials see internal and foreign policies.’

“As long as the attitude of officials towards domestic and foreign policies turns on the same heel; Undoubtedly, from the day after the end of the coronavirus, whenever it is over, another tragedy will be created for the people,” Hamdeli warned on August 15.

Maryam Rajavi message

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), “The countless number of people killed by the coronavirus in Iran, leaving thousands of our compatriots grieving every day, are heart-wrenching for any freedom-loving and conscientious human being.”

