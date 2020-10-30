Maryam Rajavis Comments on 136,300 Covid Deaths in Iran

After the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), announced that the Coronavirus death toll in Iran had surpassed 136,300, Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance, spoke out again about the increasing number of patients and victims.

The clerical regime’s admission about the spread of the #coronavirus in Iranian prisons is a confession to crime against humanity. Khamenei, Rouhani, Raisi &other regime leaders &judiciary officials are directly responsible for this crime against humanityhttps://t.co/rDp3r34ZE8 — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) September 21, 2020

Maryam Rajavi called it the “direct outcome of the inhumane and unpatriotic policies of [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei and [President Hassan] Rouhani”.

The mullahs’ inhuman regime is responsible for the new wave of the outbreak and the growing number of victims in #Iran. They do not think of anything but further plunder and preservation of their disgraceful rule #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LZF6neHQOi — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) October 26, 2020

Maryam Rajavi said: “Human lives are completely worthless in their eyes… while the regime spends exorbitant amounts of money on procuring smuggled weapons, its nuclear and missiles projects, and warmongering, the export of terrorism and fundamentalism, Iranian workers, nurses, medical personnel, white-collar workers and teachers cannot afford basic daily needs due to the unhinged inflation.”

#HumanRights, freedom and the desire of the Iranian people for change and establishment of a republic based on universal suffrage is at the core of the Iranian issue. #Iran pic.twitter.com/mTBKgnp4eE — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) October 21, 2020

The coronavirus death toll in various provinces includes 33,021 in Tehran, 10,272 in Razavi Khorasan, 8203 in Khuzestan, 7544 in Isfahan, 5895 in Qom, 5862 in Mazandaran, 5828 in Lorestan, 4812 in East Azerbaijan, 3987 in West Azerbaijan, 3775 in Alborz, 3631 in Sistan & Baluchistan, 3571 in Fars, 2928 in Kermanshah, 2426 in Kurdistan, 2170 in Kerman, 1977 in Markazi (Central), 1685 in Hormozgan, 1513 in Ardabil, 1285 in Zanjan, 1124 in Ilam, and 1045 in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari. This is in addition to reports obtained from other provinces.

#Iran Coronavirus Update More than 136,300 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 460 cities checkered across all of Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. Full Reporthttps://t.co/EKRtqGT492 pic.twitter.com/dRf0RuqpAM — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) October 29, 2020

Of course, the Health Ministry claims the death toll is only around a quarter of that, but they did report higher fatality levels overnight than at any other point in the pandemic and their fake statistics show that fatalities have doubled in less than three weeks. Not only that but they are seeking to control information, while Rouhani saying that because various officials have made conflicting statements, there is now just one spokesperson whose statements should be listened to by the public. (A dangerous propaganda method.)

At a time when the #coronavirus tragedy is becoming more widespread in #Iran and, the hygiene and health conditions deteriorates in Iran’s prisons. Inmates are deprived of the most basic means to protect themselves against the dangerous virus.https://t.co/gSutIm3iwM — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) October 29, 2020

Maryam Rajavi said: “[People are suffering in so many ways] while entities controlled by Khamenei have amassed more than a trillion dollars worth of assets belonging to the Iranian people. These funds remain untouched. The control of these entities must be turned over to the Iranian people. Moreover, one-armed forces are enough for the regime. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the paramilitary Bassij must be dismantled and their budgets must instead be re-allocated to the fight against the Coronavirus.”

The same entity that has keep trillion of dollars worth of assets that belong to the Iranian people is funding the #IRGC that shoots protesters dead, but has given nothing to fight #COVID19

We hold Khamenei accountable @DrTedros @WHOEMRO https://t.co/jbrmfPtQyZ pic.twitter.com/sOQBqpGNN5 — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) October 29, 2020

Just five weeks ago, Maryam Rajavi made a statement after the death toll hit 106,800. She said that the regime was rubbing salt into the people’s wounds by blaming them for the pandemic, as if they weren’t washing their hands or wearing masks, when the regime had done nothing to control it, once again citing the $1 trillion of the people’s plundered wealth held by Khamenei.

As the regime officials in #Iran acknowledge that the entire country is red with respect to the pandemic, Khamenei says that it is the people who must do their duty in fighting the disease,adding salt to the injury of millions of bereaved & sick Iranians &their families #Covid_19 — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) September 21, 2020

Maryam Rajavi said: “The spread of the Coronavirus catastrophe, which, according to the regime leaders, has put the whole country in a red situation, and the number of infected and mortalities are increasing every day, is the result of the criminal policies pursued by Khamenei and Rouhani, including forcing workers and laborers back to work and reopening schools in the absence of minimum sanitation, and holding Muharram mourning ceremonies.”

