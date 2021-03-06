NCRI Women’s Committee Annual Report 2021: Iranian Women’s Unity Against Regime’s Repression.

The Women’s Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), issued its Annual Report 2020 on the eve of International Women’s Day 2020, giving an overview of the role of Iranian women in the year stretching March 2019 to February 2020.

The situation in Iran is becoming more divided as Iranian women take the next steps in their search for democracy and equality.

The country is in complete disarray and suffering, is spreading day by day, resulting in horrific events such as parents selling their liver and heart in order to cover their families’ expenses. Often, they murder their own children and then commit suicide as a way to escape their terrible present.

Homeless women, addicts, prostitutes, suicide victims, and other women in similar situations are now in their mid-teens. In certain provinces, child marriages are becoming more frequent, resulting in an increase in the number of child windows and woman heads of household as young as 14.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the COVID-19 death toll in 497 cities surpasses 226,000.

The COVID-19 has claimed the lives of at least 226,000 people in the 85 million Iranian nation. As the world hits its fourth peak, the mullahs’ leader has forbidden the introduction of vaccines from other countries, threatening to begin mass vaccinations next spring.

Despite the horrors perpetrated on Iran’s great nation by the cruel regime, there is great hope for improvement. Iran’s brave women are shining a light of hope to change the dire current state of Iranian society.

Women who have shown their bravery in five national uprisings are now creating opposition units and planning further strikes against the Mullahs.

Throughout the year, the mothers of execution victims and victims of the November 2019 uprising, as well as the families of the victims of the Ukrainian Airliner shot down by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), remained outspoken and prominent in their demand for justice for their children.

All rallies by teachers, nurses, retirees, and defrauded investors continue to include a large number of women despite the Iranian regime’s systematic effort to silence any and all voices of democracy.

The multiple forms of abuse against women perpetrated by the state or encouraged by state laws and policies, and Iran’s massive gender disparity as a result of gender inequality in all areas. Their pursuit for justice cultivates hope in the people that the regime’s leaders will be brought to justice.

The NCRI Women’s Committee’s Annual Report 2020 attempts to throw light on the different aspects of Iranian women’s life and oppression over the past year.

