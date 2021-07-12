Protest Rallies in Tehran and Other Cities Around Iran

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that The 23rd day of the oil workers’ strike in 102 refineries and petrochemical centers and power plants in 19 cities around Iran continue.

Haft Tappeh

MEK supporters from the city of Shush reported that the 16th day of Haft Tappeh sugarcane sugar cane workers’ strike and strike against non-renewal of the contract continues.

MEK supporters from the city of Shush reported the Protest rally of municipal service forces against not paying full salaries of labor administration to them.

Social security retirees

MEK supporters from the cities of Isfahan, Rasht, and Ahvaz reported that the Protest rally of social security retirees to pursue their demands continues.

Bakers protest

MEK supporters from the city of Mashhad reported that the bakers protest against low wages and incomes and poor living conditions.

Drivers of the bus company protest

MEK supporters from the city of Tehran reported that the drivers of the bus company protest the implementation of the classification plan.

Owners of Phase 6 Andisheh

MEK supporters from the city of Tehran reported the gathering of the owners of Phase 6 Andisheh against not granting the construction permit to them.

Farmers protest

MEK supporters from the city of Isfahan reported that the farmers protest against the problem of water shortage.

Babolsar hoteliers

MEK supporters from the city of Babolsar reported the gathering of Babolsar hoteliers to protest non-response to their demands.

Kosar landowners

MEK supporters from the city of Urmia reported the protest rally of Kosar landowners against the cancellation of their contracts.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube