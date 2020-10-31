Protests Across Iran Last Week

Protests sprung up across Iran last week, according to The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), led by people all across the social strata who are furious over the regime’s mismanagement of the economy that has pushed them further into poverty.

On Tuesday, October 27, MEK supporter from Dezfoul, report that kindergarten teachers held a protest outside the Education Department in central Dezfoul to demand unconditional employment.

While in Dezfoul, the Literacy Movement’s teachers held a rally to demand that their employment situation be clarified immediately.

On Saturday, MEK supporter from Yazd, report that female teachers in Yazd province, central Iran, protested over unpaid wages that have left them unable to buy bread – a basic foodstuff that increased dramatically in price this month, even though it was one of the few foods that Iranians under the poverty line could still afford.

They chanted: “From the pain of bread to the pain of heart, no payment at all.”

MEK supporter from Jahrom, report that contract workers from the Jahrom municipality in Fars province, eastern Iran, held a protest over having not received their paychecks for three months in a row.

Also, MEK supporter from Ardakan, reports that locals workers, in Yazd province, held a rally outside the office of their parliament member to protest the new steel units licenses being issued there.

MEK supporter from Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, in southwest Iran, reports that over 1000 workers from the Barfab factory who were recently fired have held another protest gathering over their job and livelihood uncertainty.

MEK supporter from Ardebil province, northwest Iran, reports that workers at the Ahar-Meshkinshahr road construction project also went on strike in order to demand their delayed wages.

On Friday, MEK supporters from Kadkan reports that saffron growers in Kadkan city center have gathered to protest the steep decrease in the price of saffron flowers, having reached its lowest limit recently, as well as the regime’s failure to buy them at a reasonable price.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) wrote: “The ongoing protests in Iran show [that] the Iranian people consider the regime as the real source of all economic and social problems. These protests, simultaneous with the regime’s constant oppressive movements, are very important. They are in line and the continuation of the significant Iran protests in November 2019, which rattled the regime’s foundations.”

The regime is not able to address the people’s economic grievances, nor do they even wish to. This has put even more pressure on the Iranian people and the people’s reaction has terrified the regime officials.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has said: ‘’All the promises by the mullahs to the deprived and calamity-stricken people of Iran are hollow and worthless. The only way to end poverty, destitution, and unemployment is to end the mullahs’ evil dictatorship and establish freedom and people’s sovereignty.’’

