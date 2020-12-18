Summary of Recent Protests in Iran From MEK’s Internal Network

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) has received numerous reports of protests across Iran in the last few days. Most protesters identify the source of their grievances as being the policies and mismanagement of the regime in Tehran. December 13th: (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Tehran reported that Contract teachers in Tehran staged a protest outside of the Parliament, concerned about their employment status which is too uncertain. “We are around 13,000 contract teachers across the country. We demand clarification of our job status and unification of contract models. In some provinces, contract teachers only receive 300,000 tomans per month and have 10-day insurance. All the while, our working hours are no different than other teachers.”

December 13th: (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Ilam reported that Ilam municipality workers staged a protest in front of the Ilam Judiciary building, demanding that their unpaid wages were paid: “What is the crime of a worker like me? It has been months that municipality accounts are blocked. We are hungry,” said one of the protesters’ signs.

December 12th: (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from Khuzestan province reported that Khuzestan provinces retired workers protested in the office of the provincial pensioners’ association. They demanded that the association members be held accountable for their failings. “If these associations cannot seriously pursue retirees and pensioners’ claims, retirees should organize their independent organizations and follow them independently, said the protesters.

December 12th: M(PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the Fars province reported that Poultry farmers protested in front of the Fars Governor’s office. They were protesting about the low price of live chickens given by the Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade (MIMT). “Determining a very unfair and low price of 14,200 Tomans for live chickens by the MIMT officials, Ministry of Agriculture Jihad and the governorate is ultimately aimed at the bankruptcy of poultry farmers, the closure of production and the creation of opportunity for certain people to import chicken meat,” said one of the protesters.

December 12th: (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Bushehr Nurses who dubbed themselves “martyrs of the Persian Gulf” demanded the payment of the delayed experience bonuses they should have been paid by the Persian Gulf Martyrs Medical Center. This was in the city of Bushehr.

December 12th: (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Tehran reported that Tehran private bus drivers protested the dismissal of drivers after 14 years of work with the company. “If this situation is going to continue, we will have nothing to lose,” said one of the protesters.

December 12th: (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Khalkhal reported that Unpaid wages and bonuses for the last 8 months are still outstanding according to protesting Khalkhal contract workers who work for the company water supply facility.

December 12th: ABFA contracting personnel protested in front of the ABFA office demanding arrears be paid owed to them.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Tabriz reported that a similar protest rally took place in Tabriz by municipality contract workers in that city.

Continued protests occur because corruption and mismanagement are rife in the theocratic regime. Too many Iranians have been pushed below the poverty line by the mullahs. This has to stop.

