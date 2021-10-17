Iran: Regime’s Aggressive Foreign Policy and Terrorism Have Failed

According to the analyses of The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the regime’s maneuvering and formation of a defensive line behind its northern borders to combat what it refers to as Zionism, is a clear indicator of the regime’s retreat and defeat in its aggressive foreign policy.

Meddling in other countries affairs

Previously, Ali Khamenei, the regime’s supreme leader, made a famous statement to justify his meddling in other countries’ affairs:

“They [Qasem Soleimani’s militias and Quads Force] went to fight an enemy that if they didn’t fight, this enemy would come inside the country… If it had not been stopped, we would have fought and stopped them here in Kermanshah and Hamedan and other provinces.”

The regime’s international strategy and the export of terrorism, as per Khamenei’s statements, are the opposite side of the repression coin inside Iran.

Iran’s repressive policies and the export of terrorism

Now, if we view Iran’s repressive policies and the export of terrorism as two communicating channels, the fall in one indicates a decline in the other, and vice versa. And it is this, not any foreign country or enemy, that the dictatorship is most afraid of.

On October 6, Ahmad Movasaghi, a political science expert, confessed in an interview with the Mostaghel daily that the regime’s aggressive foreign policy and terrorism had failed:

“As for Iran’s political geography, the malfunction of our foreign policy, which is not limited to the executive branch, caused that all the Arab countries to be thrown to Israel’s side. It’s a lot of our mistakes in foreign policy that brought these countries together.”

“Instead of engaging them with each other, we united them against ourselves. That is, we must follow a set of international norms and rules. The constitutional definition of supporting liberation movements is not feasible when we have contact with an official government, supporting the forces fighting against it (the opposition) because this behavior is incompatible with international law.”

Iraq to avoid Iran’s electricity and gas

“Even in Iraq, which has now become OPEC’s second-largest oil producer instead of Iran. Kazemi’s government in Iraq has the most ties to the West, and detailed contracts with Total are closed to avoid Iran’s electricity and gas, while not fulfilling Iran’s demands,” said Movasaghi.

“Iran is now in a very fragile situation, and the more internal weaknesses, the more indulgences elements are ambushing. From now on, we face more like these risks to national security. Domestic dissatisfaction in their place and the greed of aliens through their neighbors instead.”

According to the expert, “The dream of capturing the ‘Shiite crescent’ or in other words ‘Islamic Badr,’ under alibis such as ‘unity of the Islamic World,’ ‘fighting the arrogance’ and ‘Islamic revolution conversation’, all have become nightmares. Now the winds that the regime has planted in the countries of the region have returned to him in the storm. Now the winds that the regime has sowed in the region are turning back to it as storms which it must reap.”

