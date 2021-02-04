Iran: Nationwide Protest by Retirees

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that despite the regime’s repressive measures, retirees for the second week in a row, gathered in Tehran and 19 other cities to protest the deteriorating living conditions and the skyrocketing prices.

On Wednesday, February 03, for the second week in a row, a large number of retirees and pensioners living on Social Security protested.

#IranProtests #Tehran—retirees of the Iran National Airlines Corporation (HOMA) held a rally in front of the HOMA company, protesting officials' failure to pay their overdue pensions.

“Promises are enough, our food baskets are empty,” protesters chanted. pic.twitter.com/pBzUYupPc5 — IranNewsUpdate (@IranNewsUpdate1) February 3, 2021

The third nationwide protests by retirees in the past month took place in Tehran, and in many other cities, including:

Mashhad, Neyshabur, Tabriz, Shiraz, Kermanshah, Isfahan, Arak, Rasht, Yazd, Ahvaz, Sanandaj, Zanjan, Abhar, Ardabil, Khorramabad, Ilam, Karaj, Babol, and Shooshtar outside the social security offices of those cities.

Iran: Retirees Protest Nationwide in at Least 18 Provinces and 20 Cities “We Will Not Give up Until We Get Our Rights”#Iran #IranProtests #NCRI

https://t.co/hiPFoz7qa5 — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) February 3, 2021

The protesters chanted slogans such as:

“We will not give up until we get our rights”,

“Employers backed by the government officials betray us,”

“We ask God to root out the oppressors,”

“Expenses are based on dollar’s exchange rate, while our salaries are in rials (Iran’s official currency),”

“Inflation, high prices are taking away the people’s lives, down with Rouhani,”

“Only by taking it to the street, we can obtain our rights.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), saluted the brave retirees who rose up and persisted with their protests and chanted, “Only by taking it to the streets, we can obtain our rights.”

Maryam Rajavi added, “So long as this regime is in power, poverty, inflation, and unemployment, as well as corruption and repression will increase. The only way to resolve it is to get rid of Iran of the ruling mullahs’ religious fascism and establish freedom and justice in our captive homeland.

The only way to resolve poverty, inflation and unemployment is to get rid of the ruling religious fascism and establish freedom and justice in #Iran.https://t.co/Vc9b0Byrvb — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) February 3, 2021

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube