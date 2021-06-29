Iran: Nationwide Retirees Protests Relaunch, Despite Fifth Wave of Coronavirus

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the Retirees and pensioners conducted marches around Iran on Sunday, notably in Tehran and Ahvaz. The event was organized in front of the Social Security Organization’s offices in Tehran. The pensioners have returned to the streets to demand their rights after a brief pause during the sham presidential election.

Retirees have been holding protests in a number of locations in recent months. Officials within the dictatorship, however, have refused to respond to the retirees’ demands. The protesters claim that their miserly pensions are insufficient to cover their most basic expenses and that they are frequently delayed for months. Pensioner protests have been a frequent occurrence across Iran, as the living conditions of this marginalized group continue to deteriorate.

The deterioration of Iran’s economy, fuelled by government corruption and damaging policies, has turned many retirees and retired government employees impoverished. The rial, Iran’s national currency, has plummeted in value in recent years, shedding more than 80% of its value.

The price of basic products has risen as a result of this. In the meantime, pensions and salaries have not been updated to reflect this fundamental change in societal economic dynamics. Most retirees are now living in poverty due to current prices.

This is contrary to the government’s own rules, which call for pensions to be adjusted based on increases in inflation rates.

Iran has 18 million retirees, according to a census taken in 2020. These people are among Iran’s impoverished masses, who make up 96 percent of the country’s population and live in poverty. According to the regime’s own figures, more than 75% of retirees are unable to meet their basic demands.

Pensioners earn an average of 25 million rials per month, despite the fact that the poverty line in some areas of Iran has risen to 100 million rials in the last year.

At the same time, dairy farmers protested the government’s harmful economic policies in a number of places. Protests were placed in Yazd, Shiraz, Hamedan, Isfahan, Mashhad, and other cities around Iran.

The demonstrators are protesting the Rouhani government’s pricing limitations on milk. The government has allowed livestock feed prices to rise unchecked while limiting milk prices, making it impossible for dairy farmers to manage their businesses and make a livelihood.

Farmers are pleading with the government to find a solution to the current crisis. Protesters in Shiraz were yelling “Death to Rouhani.”

Protesters in Mashhad chanted, “Dairy farmers are broke, they can’t do anything.”

Farmers in Yazd claimed that while a liter of milk costs 70,000 rials to make, they are compelled to sell it for 44,000 rials.

