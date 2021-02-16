Iran: State-Run Media Outlets Reporting on Eventuality of Uprising

The situation in Iran is deteriorating for the people. The economy is continuing to collapse, the social situation is dire, the health crisis continues to cause great concern … there is very little hope on the horizon for the people.

People of Iran live below the poverty line

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that poverty is on the increase and a large portion of the people of Iran live below the poverty line. The most basic of goods are becoming luxury items and an increasing number of people are struggling to make ends meet.

The state-run Mardom Salarie wrote yesterday that at the present time the poverty line in the country’s capital is 10 million tomans. In its article entitled “Sick economy and rising trend of poverty in society”, the publication warned regime officials that if there is no change for the positive in the economic conditions that the people face, “we will see disorders in society”. It continued: “This problem will transmit from to its core and damages the society’s core, and gradually this disorder and chaos will pervade all social classes.”

Mismanagement and widespread

The people are not happy with the regime’s leadership. Years of economic mismanagement and widespread corruption have destroyed the country’s economy and infrastructure. The people are always the ones that deal with the consequences of each crisis provoked by the regime while officials never seem to have to experience the same hardships.

The state-run Jahan-e Sanat publication recently wrote that the problems and crises the regime is dealing with are not easily resolved. It said that even if the regime’s enemies all become allies and even if every single international sanction was lifted and even if more oil than ever could be exported, the “problems and challenges will remain”. The publication emphasized that the regime will never be able to shift its strategies to move forward towards progress.

public anger and the disdain

Another publication, the state-run Sharq, spoke about the public anger and the disdain that the people have towards the country’s leadership. It emphasized that the anger is not just directed towards President Hassan Rouhani and the current government, but also towards previous governments that have contributed to the current situation. The article described the public as “frustrated”.

Yes, the people of Iran are frustrated but their anger runs much deeper than this. They are determined to see the regime fall and they will not give up until they achieve this. Their dedication was shown during the November 2019 uprising during which people risked their lives to make their voices heard. More than 10,000 people were arrested, more than 4,000 injured and more than 1,500 brutally killed by suppressive forces. Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) on December 15, 2019.

Society is agitated and there is no way that the people will ever accept the rule of the mullahs. For decades, the people have been the first victims of the Iranian regime and they want peace, democracy, the respect of human rights, and freedom.

Another major uprising is not a possibility – it is a certitude. It is not a question of “if” the people rise up again; it is a question of “when”.

