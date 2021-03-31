Protests Erupt in Iran Over Failure to Charge Accused Child Rapist

Protests break out in north-eastern Iran.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the protests erupted in northeast Iran on March 23 following the Iranian judiciary’s refusal to bring an accused child rapist to justice.

A security guard in Golestan Dam is accused of raping two young girls, one aged 7 and one aged 8, but when their relatives pressed charges, the prosecutor rejected the complaint and claimed that the forensics report did not mention any signs of rape.

He instead charged the man with “kidnapping”, which resulted in a protest by residents of Arab Sharank village. The State Security Forces (SSF) tried to stop the protest, suppressing the people, but the people fought back, even breaking the windows of SSF cars.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): A security guard in Golestan Dam raped two young children – girls of seven and eight years.

Of course, this is far from the only protest in Iran last week and anyone could prove to be the spark the ignites the next uprising. After all, the country is a powder keg just waiting to explode, as it did during the 2017 and 2019 uprisings.

Also, on March 23, people in southeast Iran fought with two members of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) who attempted to steal jewelry from three Baluchi women. The protesters set fire to the IRGC vehicle.

While a Chabahar fisherman, whose livelihood was damaged by Chinese trawler fishing, protested to Deputy Fisheries Minister Parviz Mohebbi in a video shown on social media.

He told Mohebbi: “[Our poverty] is due to the [works of Chinese trawlers.] We have no shoes to wear.”

On Sunday, pest control workers at Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Factory in southwest Iran protested outside the company’s security office for the second consecutive day over wage delays and job insecurity.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Haft-Tappeh Workers’ Rally Against Corrupt Managers.

All of this can be shown against a backdrop of extreme poverty and an ongoing health crisis, which is not being controlled because the regime thinks that the COVID-19 pandemic is useful in stopping the widespread protests that could overthrow them. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 5126 cities surpasses 240,200.

And, as if that wasn’t bad enough, the regime now plans to intimidate the public through the killing of protesters, as evidenced by the comments of Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday.

Raisi, one of those responsible for the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, said: “No insecurity in society is tolerable; the police and security officials should let disruptors act.”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Ebrahim Raisi, one of those responsible for the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners.

But even regime officials are saying that this is a doomed plan.

Former Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhundi said: “I swear to God that with arresting, with guns and violence, we cannot solve problems such as inflation or control the society.”

Brutal Medieval
The worst thugs in Iran are in fact Ali Khamenei, Hassan Rouhani, Hossein Rahimi, and the rest of their medieval gang. These are the people that the Iranian opposition, the (PMOI / MEK Iran) wants to remove and replace by a democratic government that acts on behalf of all Iranians and is bound by the rule of law, not the rule of fear.

