At Nowruz, Iranians Will be Calling for Regime Change

On Saturday, Iranian celebrated Nowruz and the beginning of the year 1400 on the Persian calendar. Historically a full of joy celebration, following the immense suffering for the loss of the loved ones since the Coronavirus outbreak, this, will undoubtedly be an opportunity as a chance for a positive transition.

This struggle was reinforced by the fact that in the two years preceding the Covid-19 outbreak they suffered some of the worst oppression by the regime. Unfortunately, no such patterns have ended yet.

In view of inexistent regime interventions and an incomprehensible prohibition on the import of American and Britannic vaccines, the public health crisis in Iran is almost guaranteed to escalate.

This is confirmed by an estimate of approximately 60 thousand people by the Iranian Ministry of Health itself. However, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) has submitted its own assessments on the situation, based on hospital records and mortuaries as well as testimonies by affected citizens and practitioners.

The latest update to those reports shows that the present mortality rate is somewhere near 250,000 or about four times the official estimate of the regime.

The regime has pursued a mass victims’ approach since the outbreak of the pandemic in Iran with the hope that the uprisings that have been going on in Iran in recent years will be crushed and the people deceived.

However, the MEK and its Resistance Units not only did not stop but became more active in all the cities of Iran, despite the difficult conditions caused by the pandemic. Thus, people from all walks of life continued to demonstrate their values and kept the spirit of resistance alive.

The MEK Resistance Units sent a message to the people through their actions that they should not give up the regime and even eradicate the coronavirus.

Government punishment to public activism was once again shown this month as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began firing against fuel carriers and local residents, killing and sparking new confrontations with the authorities in Sistan and Baluchistan Province.

Ironically, the conflicts are very likely to contribute meaningfully to the Iranian people’s perspective of Nowruz. Such events actually validate that the nation has not lost its goal in the last two years.

Following a year struggling to cope with Coronavirus, Iran experienced at least three nation-wide uprisings in December 2017 and January 2020, along the way through innumerable localized protests.

This was evidenced in the recent video conference of Nowruz by Maryam Rajavi and their supporters. After focusing particular attention on Sistan and Baluchistan, the resistance leader urged Iranian activists and expatriates to trust in the event, but she also approached Western policymakers to underline the fact that much remains to be achieved to secure the triumph of the uprisings.

National Resistance Council of Iran believes that the sanctions against the regime must remain in place or be expanded in order to help protesters achieve their ultimate goal of removing the theocratic dictatorship and establish a democratic system in its place.