E.U. Foreign Policy Chief Ignores the E.U.’s Own Commitment to Human Rights When it Comes to Iran

The E.U.’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, seems to be using blinkered vision when it comes to taking action on historical human rights abuses. He recently praised the International Criminal Court due to it being “the world’s only permanent, independent court for the investigation and prosecution of the most heinous crimes,” but seems to have ignored what is arguably the world’s worst crime against humanity since the end of the Second World War.

This was the massacre of 30,000 Iranians, mostly members or supporters of the opposition the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), in 1988 by the Iranian regime. Many of the officials who bore responsibility for this massacre are still alive today and some are still in important positions in the Iranian regime.

The statement by Borrell on the ICC is somewhat ironic because it almost coincided with a letter issued by U.N. human rights experts addressed to the Iranian government calling for renewed attention to the massacre of political prisoners in 1988.

The massacre and criticism of the Iranian government have been either seriously muted or ignored ever since information about the massacre was brought to light.

The letter issued by human rights experts noted that there had been the focus of a U.N. resolution condemning the massacre after it had happened, but nothing meaningful has ever developed since. “The failure… to act had a devastating impact on the survivors and families [of the massacre’s victims] as well as on the general situation of human rights in Iran,” says the letter.

Opposition organizations especially the (PMOI / MEK Iran), say that it is this practice of appeasing the Iranian regime and ignoring human rights abuses in that country that allows the regime to act with impunity and continue to arrest and execute anyone in Iran who the regime considers is a threat.

This attitude has been exemplified recently by the failed bomb attempt on an opposition rally in Paris in June 2018 and the mass arrests and murders of protesters in the November 2019 uprising in Iran. 1,500 people were killed outright by Iranian Revolutionary Guards and State Security forces during that protest.

If Borrell was consistent and was really committed to the E.U.’s avowed policy on human rights abuses, then there should already have been concrete action taken on the 1988 massacre, which resulted in 20 times as many deaths as took place in November 2019.

The 1988 massacre followed a fatwa issued by the Supreme Leader of the day, Ruhollah Khomeini. There were brief trials overseen by so-called “death commissions,” leading to the unannounced executions and subsequent mass burials without any family members being notified. The majority of those who were executed had a strong connection to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) has an uncompromising attitude towards the Iranian regime and has played a leading role in recent protests. It is no surprise that the regime does whatever it can to eliminate the (PMOI / MEK Iran) by any means possible, including assassination and severe repression and intimidation within Iran.

It seems clear that Borrell is well aware of Iran’s human rights abuses but is prepared to “look the other way” when it comes down to any form of criticism, or even acknowledging the abuses have happened.

Borrell even had what he called an “optimistic discussion” with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, at the beginning of December. The only focus of discussion was the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and its problems with it. There wasn’t even any mention of the trial of an Iranian diplomat on terrorism grounds even though the diplomat being tried was acting under orders from the Iranian regime of which Javad Zarif was a member.

It seems that Josep Borrell, despite his fine words, may be prepared to ignore Iran’s human rights abuses and terrorism in order to prop up E.U. – Iran relations. He should now start to live up to the job he is actually paid to do by the E.U. taxpayer There is plenty of support for a firmer policy towards Iran by U.N. experts and Iranians who oppose the regime, such as the (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

