Free Iran 2021: Iran’s Regime Reacts Fearfully to International Support for the MEK

On July 10-12, the Iranian Resistance organized its annual “Free Iran” gathering. This was the world’s largest online gathering, connecting 50,000 people from all over the world, including dozens of in-person protests, to Ashraf 3, the Albanian base for Iranian opposition members. The “Free Iran World Summit” attracts around 1000 political dignitaries. The Iranian dictatorship reacted to the meeting as well, emphasizing its apprehension of the organized Resistance movement.

Mike Pompeo, the former US Secretary of State, and Janez Jana, the Prime Minister of Slovenia, were among the speakers at the Free Iran 2021 Summit.

The Free Iran Summit’s high-profile attendees all criticized Iran’s systematic human rights violations, particularly Ebrahim Raisi’s election as the regime’s new president. Raisi had been sanctioned by the United States and the European Union for human rights abuses.

Raisi was a significant figure in the massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, the majority of them were members and sympathizers of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The regime’s Foreign Ministry summoned Slovenia’s ambassador to Iran over Prime Minister Jana’s remarks denouncing human rights crimes and the 1988 massacre.

Prime Minister Jana responded with a series of tweets reiterating his support for human rights and democracy in Iran. His administration summoned the regime’s ambassador to Slovenia, informing him that Slovenia is a firm advocate of human rights.

The regime’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, aggressively assaulted and threatened the political luminaries who attended the Free Iran meeting. Secretary Pompeo was mostly accused of lying by him.

“Some Western leaders and officials have exposed their hypocritical approach by attending and giving speeches at the MEK’s gathering. They have once again shown that the seemingly beautiful slogans of the West in defending human rights and fighting terrorism are valid as long as they won’t overshadow their interests,” as per the official IRNA news agency, on Monday.

“In the end, the Iranian people will have a secular, democratic, non-nuclear Republic, I pray that this day will come soon and with the support of Iranians living all around the world – and those who resist from within — that day will come sooner.

I am committed to this cause; I know you all are too. May your mission be blessed and protected. May the Iranian people be blessed.” Wrote the state-run Etemad daily on July 12, quoting Secretary Pompeo.

“Stephen Harper, the former Prime Minister of Canada, while accusing the Islamic Republic on Saturday, urged all countries to avoid cooperating with Iran’s new government,” on Sunday, the state-run Students News Network (SSN) published a statement.

“Shame on any government in the world that would sit down and try to negotiate anything with an administration led by Ebrahim Raisi,” Prime Minister Harper added, according to SNN.

The Free Iran event demonstrated the Iranian Resistance’s commitment to the cause of freedom and regime change once again.

The regime’s terrified reactions demonstrated the gathering’s impact on Iranian society and the power balance in Iran.

The Free Iran rally was yet another major defeat for the mullahs’ dictatorship, just after the widespread boycott of the regime’s false presidential election and rising calls for regime change within Iran.

