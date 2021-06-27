Iran Election 2021: State-Run Media Acknowledges Massive Boycott and its Implications

On Friday, June 19, Iran’s manipulated presidential election came to a conclusion. The Iranian people boycotted the spectacle demonstrating their desire for regime change. Despite presenting contrived numbers, even the state-run media admitted the poor voter turnout.

According to Iranian opposition The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) claims, just about 10% of eligible voters cast ballots in the regime’s sham election. Many of these people were obliged to vote, including troops and government personnel.

“One of the interesting points of this election is the non-participation of about 30 million people and about four million invalid votes. So, the records of non-participation in this election and invalid votes have been broken.

In other words, about 58% did not participate in the elections, which is the lowest turnout in all post-revolution elections,” on June 22, 2021, the state-run Hamdeli newspaper published an article.

Ali Khamenei, the regime’s Supreme Leader, chose Ebrahim Raisi as his chosen candidate, as forecast. The reason is that Khamenei needed Raisi to centralize his power and remove any potential opposition to his regime.

“Certainly, economic problems have increased the distance between people and the system. Creating various social limits and unnecessary strictness, particularly in dealing with youth, widespread corruption and embezzlement, and tensions with other countries takes people’s patience.

Sometimes people become violent,” The daily Etemad acknowledged some of the grounds for people’s animosity toward the regime.

Etemad further emphasizes that the tyrannical practices of the dictatorship are no longer tolerated.

“The [Ukrainian] airliner is downed, but no official comes to TV apologizing people and resign. The 2018 and 2019 [uprisings] happen with a lot of violence.

Everyone accepts that increasing the fuel price was wrong, but [officials] blame youth for coming on the streets and chanting slogans, whether under the enemies’ influence or not.

Nearly all relatives of officials are living abroad, mainly in the United States, yet people keep hearing ‘death to America’ slogans,” Etemad daily continues.

Millions boycotted the regime’s rigged election, while Khamenei and other mullahs urged for people to participate, calling it a “religious duty.”

“The ruling system should investigate why, despite the supreme leader and high-ranking clerics declaring that voting is a religious obligation, approximately 58 percent either did not vote or cast invalid votes?” On Monday, the state-run Hamdeli daily published an article.

“Ignoring the tens of millions of Iranians who did not vote or cast invalid votes is a major strategic mistake that, if sustained, could have irreparable consequences and even jeopardize the survival of the regime.

The [regime] should either hear the message of this silent protest or wait for the consequences of people’s boycott of the ballot box,” The piece by Hamdeli continues to issue warnings to the regime.

Iran’s major opposition party, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), launched a widespread campaign calling for an election boycott to denounce the regime’s rigged presidential election. Hundreds of events were carried out around Iran by MEK Resistance Units, popularising the election boycott campaign and calls for regime change.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube