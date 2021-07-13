Free Iran World Summit 2021: World Leaders Speak in Support of a Democratic Iran

The three-day Free Iran World Summit-2021 began on Saturday, July 10, with the involvement of Iranians and resistance supporters from more than 50,000 places in 105 countries, as well as the presence of thousands of members of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), at Ashraf 3 in Albania. Participants convened online with a 20-hour time difference from all around the world.

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said in her speech on the first day of the Summit that Khamenei’s installation of Ebrahim Raisi, one of the culprits of the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, stamped the clerical regime’s greatest defeat and disgrace in history.

Slovenian Prime Minister

“The world has forgotten 30,000 political prisoners who were victims of the 1988 massacre for nearly 33 years,” stated Janez Jana, Slovenian Prime Minister.

The UN Commission of Inquiry is critical in shedding light on the atrocity. This is especially crucial given the fact that Ebrahim Raisi, the regime’s next president, is accused by Amnesty International of crimes against humanity for his role in the massacre.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

In his speech, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “the theocratic regime is at its most precarious state since 1979, and its prospects of survival are openly questioned by regime insiders and challenged by a restive, freedom-loving nation. In short: very few people actually voted FOR Raisi… This election is heavily impacted by a series of major social upheavals, including 2017, 2018, and 2019 uprisings, whose main slogan was: ‘Hardliners, reformers, the game is over now,’ and ‘Death to the dictator.’

“We must continue to support the Iranian people as they fight for a freer and more democratic Iran in any way that we can. In the end, the Iranian people will have a secular, democratic, non-nuclear Republic.” Secretary Pompeo added

McCarthy, House Minority Leader

“I’m happy to be with you today to stand in support of a free and democratic Iran,” Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader in the United States House of Representatives, remarked. The authoritarian dictatorship in Tehran, as well as its new ruler, has a track record of stifling free speech, backing terrorism, and pursuing nuclear weapons.

I hope that as Iran matures into a responsible democratic nation.”

Sen. Robert Menendez, the chairman of the Senate FRC

Sen. Robert Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, advised against appeasing the dictatorship, stating, “We are seeing the fruits of that appeasement in the forms of constant attacks by Iran and by its terrorist armies on American forces and our allies across the middle east.”

“I will continue leading the fight in the Senate to hold the Iranian regime accountable for their malign activities. And to return U.S. policy to one of maximum pressure until this evil and despotic regime finally collapses.”

Video messages of MEK Resistance Units

In another section of the Summit, video messages from more than 1,000 MEK Resistance Units from inside Iran were displayed on large screens at the event, in which defiant young people stressed their willingness to overthrow the Iranian regime, despite the most severe atmosphere of repression.

Within the system of Iran’s unity and territorial integrity, the Iranian Resistance defends the right to autonomy for all oppressed ethnic groups and raises the banner of just relations with its neighbors and the rest of the world based on respect for independence, national sovereignty, and mutual interests.

