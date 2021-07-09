MEK Network in Iran Supported the Free Iran World Summit 2021

July 6, 2021—The main Iranian opposition the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) network in Iran install posters of President-elect of The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Maryam Rajavi in public places days before the Free Iran World Summit 2021. They express their support for Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi.

The MEK supporters activities in Iran:

Tehran

Tehran, with the poster of Maryam Rajavi: “Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi”, “Maryam Rajavi is the symbol of perseverance and resistance against the mullahs’ dictatorship”, “The Shah could not save his regime by promoting A’zhari, and Khamenei will similarly fail to do so after promoting Raisi”, “A free Iran with Maryam Rajavi”, “Freedom, justice, and national sovereignty with Maryam Rajavi”, “Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi”, “Down with Ali Khamenei”

Tehran— “Somayeh Park, Tehranpars district, mullahs’ rule, and their kalifate must end.”

Shiraz

Shiraz, with the poster of Massoud Rajavi: “Freedom needs sacrifice. This is the main issue.”, “The army of rebellions are ready to revolt”, “Maryam Rajavi represents a nations’ call for peace, freedom, and democracy.”, “We are worriers, we’ll fight till the end”, “The overthrow of the inhumane enemy [mullahs] is certain”, “The army of rebellions are ready to revolt”.

Isfahan

“Down with Khamenei and Ebrahim Raisi, Viva Rajavi”, “A free republic with Maryam Rajavi”, “Down with Khamenei and Ebrahim Raisi, Viva Rajavi”, “Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi”, “Down with Khamenei and Ebrahim Raisi, Viva Rajavi”.

Amol

Amol, with the poster of Maryam Rajavi and Massoud Rajavi: “Down with Khamenei and Raisi the henchmen. For the sake of in shackled homeland.”

Mashhad

Kermanshah

Khomein

Ardabil

