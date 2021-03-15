International Powers Must Take a Hard Stance Towards Iran’s Terrorist Government

The Iranian regime was convicted on 4 February, with its diplomat Assadollah Assadi who worked for the Iranian embassy in Vienna as a diplomat. He used his diplomatic cover to transfer and deliver 1 pound of TATP explosive material to his Luxemburg-based agents in 2018.

Alongside his agents, Assadi was the mastermind of a bomb attack on the Free Iran 2018 Rally, the annual gathering of the Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), on 30 June 2018, according to indisputable evidence and Belgian prosecutors’ investigations.

After delivering the bomb to his operatives, Nasimeh Naami and Amir Sadouni, the couple were arrested by Belgian authorities.

The regime was no longer able to deny, for the first time, that an individual or subordinates acted independently.

Along with being the third counselor for the Vienna embassy of foreign minister Javad Zarif, Assadi was also one of the most important officers in charge of running intelligence operations across the European territory.

With Zarif’s immoral diplomacy nowhere in doubt, European nations must not be reluctant to ask him simply to eradicate all safety and intelligence attachments throughout the embassies of Europe and to offer substantial evidence that acts of terrorism will not take place again.

In his defense in the court, Assadi’s attorneys declined to question the validity of the allegations but invoked the diplomatic immunity of his client, which was immediately denied by the Belgian court.

The EU is now facing the fact that Iran is the state’s number one supporter of terrorism. Either Foreign Minister Zarif should demonstrate that he has cleared all the embassies of terrorist activity, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), or that Europe should immediately terminate any diplomatic relationship that could benefit the Iranian regime.

Why is the whole Iranian diplomatic machine trying to place a bomb in a protest that promotes the Iranian people’s democracy and freedom?

During the 1988 genocide, the mullahs murdered more than 30,000 protesters, and the majority of the members of the NCRI and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the main bodies of which were brutally slaughtered (PMOI / MEK Iran).

We also saw that when the government executed 1,500 unarmed demonstrators in November 2019.

The fact that Assadi ran a network of terrorist operatives across almost a dozen countries in Europe was already reported in more than two years of European law enforcement investigations. Those networks are still in place and are a hazard to the European and Iranian’s people safety.

Europe should make it very clear to the mullahs in Iran, supported by the Biden administration, that under any circumstances they will not allow state-sponsored terrorism. Until the regime dismantles its terrorist structure, Together, both powers should follow a firm grip towards Tehran and its misleading diplomacy. Zarif should be banned from entering Europe or holding talks with the Europeans until the Western citizens are in complete safety.

Fundamentally, now is the time to pursue a new Iran as set out in the NCRI president-elect 10-point plan, Maryam Rajavi; a democratic, egalitarian and non-nuclear republic that respects human rights.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube