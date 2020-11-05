Iran Protests Expected on Anniversary of Uprising

Last November, Iran had its biggest uprising since the 1979 revolution, with protests in over 190 cities that lasted for several days despite the mullahs’ horrific crackdown, and the regime was shaken to its core.

In order to maintain their shaky grasp on power, the mullahs sent their security forces out into the streets and massacred 1,500 protesters on site. Thousands more were arrested and still languish in prison under torture. Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

This may have stopped the uprising at the time, but the people are still angry and still demanding change, especially because of the major things that have happened between then and now – like a global pandemic, Over 142,800 people have died of the coronavirus in Iran, according to reports by the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

So the regime is rightly scared of a resurgence of protests to mark the anniversary. After all, they’ve done nothing to change the Iranian people’s minds.

This fear is evident in the comments about security made recently by regime officials. We know this is about protests because political prisoners are often charged with vague security crimes, which prevent them from having access to a lawyer of their choice.

Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi said: “Security is a fundamental issue. We will not allow the country’s security to be compromised at any cost. Some want to compromise the people’s security through corruption and evil acts… Security officials, police forces, and judiciary officers must not allow any evil to take root.”

Ebrahim Raisi, for those with memories of his role in the past, is hardly the defender of human rights. He was deeply involved in the arrest and murder of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, the majority of them were members or supporters of the #MEK #Iran https://t.co/zbHI8DCcZK — StopFundamentalism (@SFundamentalism) October 27, 2020

While attorney general Mohammad Jaffar Montazerisaid that the judiciary’s strategic policy is “dealing with thugs”, by which he means peaceful protesters, and Gholamreza Jalali, the head of the Civil Defense Organization, echoed comments from last year when he spoke about how organized the protests were. (Even when the regime cut off the internet to stop protesters communicating, they couldn’t break the organizational structure without mass murder.)

At the same time, security officials have boasted about widespread arrests this year, designed to limit the number of people available to protest, while security forces have been increasing their public abuse of citizens; torturing and murdering several young people in the streets, in order to scare people out of protesting. But what could be scarier than the regime?

State officials have confirmed that children under 18 were arrested. The Amar Cyber HQ reported 116 arrests of children between 15 and 18 #WeStand4FreeIran pic.twitter.com/UFP6QHkRDs — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) November 1, 2020

They’ve already used the coronavirus outbreak to discourage people from gathering to protest, with supreme leader Ali Khamenei calling Covid-19 a “divine blessing”, which is one of the reasons that the pandemic has not been controlled there. But it hasn’t worked, which is something made clear by ongoing labor protests and Resistance Units activities.

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) wrote: “What all of this proves is that the immense efforts the regime has undertaken since last November to quell the spirit of rebellion and protest have failed. As we approach the anniversary of the uprising, the regime’s leaders are increasingly nervous and afraid of their own shadow. And their efforts to contain the explosive state of the society are proving to be less effective by the day.”

International attention has been brought to the regime’s treatment of protesters and Amnesty International recently published a report entitled “Trampling Humanity: Mass arrests, disappearances, and torture since Iran’s November 2019 protests”.#WeStand4FreeIran #MEK #FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/FB4vw104Wt — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) November 1, 2020

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) : The volcanic uprising in November washed away all unfounded claims. It was proven that it is possible to inspire and organize protests. It was proven that despite all the repression and crimes, our people have a spectacular desire and readiness to continue their uprising.

