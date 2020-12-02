Iran: Regime Spreads Lies of MEK Involvement in Assassination of Chief Nuclear Scientist

A top Iranian official stated on 2 December, that high-profile nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed in a “complex operation” on 27 November. He condemned Israel, a political adversary of Iran, and the democratic Iranian opposition the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) for the assassination of Fakhrizadeh. The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Rear-Admiral Ali Shamkhani, told Iran state-TV, the “operation was very complex, using electronic equipment and no one was present at the scene.”

He also stated that the (PMOI / MEK Iran) was “certainly” involved in the assassination, alongside “the Zionist regime and the Mossad,” in reference to the national intelligence agency of Iran.

The MEK has denied all accusations of involvement, in a statement released on 2 December. A spokesperson of the (PMOI / MEK Iran), Shahin Gobadi, addressed this as “rancor and lies.”

He continued: “Accusing the Mujahedin of killing the regime’s nuclear experts is nothing new and is a reaction to the exposure of the entirety of the mullahs’ nuclear structure and program.”

“For the first time in 2004, the (PMOI / MEK Iran) identified Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as the official in charge of the regime’s bomb-making apparatus.”

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of #Iran's SNSC:

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) expressed that they have helped “saved the world and the Iranian people from the danger of the mullahs’ speedy access to a nuclear bomb and blocked their path.”

The allegations against the (PMOI / MEK Iran) are typical of the negative propaganda spread by the regime against their democratic opposition. The regime is being faced with a socio-political uprising, as demonstrated by the nationwide uprisings of 2018 and 2019, and is determined to deter the Iranian people and international community from support for the (PMOI / MEK Iran).

A spokesperson from Israel is yet to officially comment on the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, however, they have confirmed that he was the head of an Iranian military nuclear program. Iran has consistently denied this, despite the US imposing sanctions on Fakhrizadeh in 2008 for activities linked to Iran’s nuclear activities.

The response to Fakhrizadeh’s death from the Iranian regime has been one of violence and fear. The Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, called on 28 November for his killers to be punished. Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Parliament Speaker, asked for a “strong reaction” that would “deter and take revenge.” President Hassan Rouhani has underlined that Iran will seek revenge for Fakhrizadeh’s death in “due time” and emphasized that they will not be rushed into a “trap.”

The future of Iran’s nuclear program is uncertain, President Trump withdrew the US from the multilateral nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and imposed tougher sanctions to ensure “maximum pressure” against the regime. It is unclear whether Biden will re-join the US into the nuclear treaty.

It is certain, however, that the regime will continue to lie and deceive in order to continue their nuclear program and pursuit of nuclear weapons. In order to protect the Iranian people and the world from the dangers of a power-hungry regime, it is imperative that the international community intervenes in Iran’s nuclear pursuits.

