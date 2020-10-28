Iran: Regime’s Attempts to Discredit Resistance (PMOI / MEK Iran), Show Fear

Even though the Iranian regime has long tried to destroy the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), which form the viable alternative to the mullahs, the Iranian Resistance still stands strong.

The regime has not just tried to eliminate the Resistance (PMOI / MEK Iran), through violence, but also to discredit them through decades of propaganda that paint these dissidents as terrorists that have little support in Iran with the intention of dissuading the West from supporting them.

But they broke with the tradition in early 2018, following a nationwide uprising, led by the Resistance (PMOI / MEK Iran), that shocked the regime to its core. Then, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei acknowledged the leading role played by the (PMOI / MEK Iran), in organizing and carrying out the protests.

This, along with the terrorist attacks and disinformation campaigns against the Resistance (PMOI / MEK Iran), proves that the group is a clear and present danger to the mullahs and a beacon of hope for the Iranian people.

At the same time, global support for the Resistance (PMOI / MEK Iran), has grown, which is evident from a large number of foreign politicians from across the political spectrum who appear at the Free Iran rally each summer, including this year’s online conference. At these events, the Resistance brings international attention to Iran’s malign activities and call for international policies to address them.

“Owing to the sacrifices, today, the #MEK is stronger, more solidified, and more cohesive than ever before. It has become the beacon of hope for the #Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and establish freedom in our fettered nation.#Iran https://t.co/WHNW4emuiN pic.twitter.com/kAbmCAqLMT — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) September 5, 2020

Terrorism and disinformation

As mentioned above, the regime is desperate to portray the Resistance (PMOI / MEK Iran), as insignificant, but why then expend so much energy on a physical and verbal war against them? Over the years, the regime has conducted many violent acts against the Resistance, including:

The massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, mostly members of the MEK

The shooting of 1,500 peaceful protesters in November 2019 after the MEK launched an uprising

The attempted bombing of the Free Iran rally in France in 2018, for which Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi is now on trial in Europe

https://t.co/fDw1tKXyUQ: On June 30, 2018, a sophisticated bomb should have exploded during a meeting of the #NCRI a coalition of movements opposed to the authorities in Tehran. The attack plan had been foiled by extremists. #MEK #Iran https://t.co/Vihck8lA6j — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 10, 2020

This is in addition to the lies spread about the Resistance (PMOI / MEK Iran), including accusing them of terrorism and trying to make them seem guilty of attacks on themselves. These allegations have been proven false in court on multiple occasions.

Why would the regime go to these lengths if the Resistance (PMOI / MEK Iran), wasn’t a threat to their continued rule?

Resistance leader Maryam Rajavi said that the Iranian Intelligence Ministry must be designated as a terrorist entity in Europe, its operatives must be prosecuted, and “the regime’s embassies and their so-called religious and cultural centers must be shut down”.

The Iranian regime’s extensive two-year efforts to help its arrested diplomat in Belgium have so far proven futile, and the first public trial for Assadi will soon be convened. #Iran #ExpelIranDiplomatTerrorists pic.twitter.com/Us5O1adofF — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) July 14, 2020

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube