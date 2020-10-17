Iranian Regime: Vulnerable but Emboldened by International Silence

For decades, the Iranian regime has benefitted from appeasement policies from abroad. Many foreign governments wanted to stay on the good side of Iran – preferring to remain silent rather than rock the boat.

Many foreign leaders have said that essentially ignoring some of Iran’s belligerence would make the clerical regime more moderate.

During a conference on the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in #Iran, mainly members and supporters #MEK, Dr. Tahar Boumedra former chief of UNAMI and the Secretary-General’s special representative in MEK’s camp, Ashraf in Iraqhttps://mek-iran.com/2020/08/23/11257/ pic.twitter.com/Mue9IqXNzd — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) August 23, 2020

Yet, appeasement and turning a blind eye to a regime that commits serious crimes – both at home and abroad – is a huge mistake because it emboldens the regime. When the regime executed 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, the majority of the members or supporters of The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), very little international attention was drawn to this massacre. So the regime continues to target and kill political opponents to this day.

There have not been any repeat massacres on this scale, but smaller ones continue. Last year, the regime’s suppressive forces killed 1,500 protesters during the November uprising according to MEK. Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019. Political prisoners and protesters are still being targeted and treated brutally.

The #Iran uprising cannot be extinguished. The battle of Iranian people, resistance units, and the great Liberation Army will march forward and end the ruling religious tyranny #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/B2o1iAGmc0 — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 1, 2020

The regime also continues to plot terrorist attacks and assassinations abroad, most notably on European soil in recent years. Members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) residing in Albania have been particularly targeted. The regime has used its embassies in Europe as centers of espionage and has plotted to attacked members of the opposition.

One such planned attack was one that would have taken place at the Iranian Resistance’s Free Iran gathering just outside Paris in 2018, more than 100,000 supporters of the NCRI and MEK attended. Thankfully the plot was foiled by European authorities just in time but had it not there could have been hundreds, if not thousands, of casualties.

https://t.co/fDw1tKXyUQ: On June 30, 2018, a sophisticated bomb should have exploded during a meeting of the #NCRI a coalition of movements opposed to the authorities in Tehran. The attack plan had been foiled by extremists. #MEK #Iran https://t.co/Vihck8lA6j — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 10, 2020

Despite this, the Iranian regime has been left much to its own devices. There have been a few arrests, but they have not seemed to deter the Iranian regime or its Ministry of Intelligence.

This is clearly emboldening the regime, but at the same time, it is also being increasingly pressured, especially on the domestic front. The people have made it very clear that they are not going to be silenced by the Iranian regime. Even after the huge number of deaths following the violence of the suppressive forces during the uprising last November, the people are vowing to make sure their voices are heard. In particular, their calls for the regime to collapse.

“The role of the #MEK #Iran in the recent events in the country was very significant. In a way that caused widespread destruction with management and influence in some cities.” (Mohammad Taghi Shahcheraghi, the commander of the Qom IRGC). #FreeIran2020 https://t.co/Cdf6DgfkaB — StopFundamentalism (@SFundamentalism) October 5, 2020

The Iranian regime is desperate – desperate to remain in power and desperate to silence those that it sees as its biggest threat. The regime recently executed wrestling champion Navid Afkari despite a huge international campaign. Many believed that because of the attention that was being drawn to the imminent execution that the regime would hold off. But it didn’t. It no doubt thought that continuing with the execution would make the regime appear strong and in control.

The basement of the Adelabad Prison, is where #Iran’s wrestling champion #NavidAfkari spent his final days before being executed. The notorious basement of the prison is also called “Ebrat” which literally means “a lesson.” https://t.co/Nosx01Vj6x — IRAN HRM (@IranHrm) September 22, 2020

However, it had the opposite effect. It makes the regime look weak and desperate.

The regime’s collapse would not only bring a brighter future to the people of Iran but it would also bring resolution to the conflicts and tensions across the Middle East and beyond. Now is the time for the international community to stand strong and united when faced with such belligerence.

#PMOI/#MEK #Iran, One thing that has been appearing in the headlines Iran’s state-run newspapers is the explosive state of the society. Regime officials, leaders, and analysts are afraid of another round of nationwide anti-government protests looming on the horizon.#FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/3c4jjdhV35 — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 5, 2020

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Today, regime change in Iran is indispensable not only to freedom and democracy in Iran but also to the health of each and every individual in Iran and to the protection of their houses, cities, and villages against natural disasters.

