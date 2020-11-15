Many Crises Now Affect Iran but the Regime is Only Concerned With Escalating Dissent

From the end of 2017, Iran has experienced three key mass protests, spread widely throughout all 31 provinces.

The reasons for these protests were anger at the government mismanagement of the economy and now, this year, the health crisis. Iran has been affected by COVID-19 more than any other Middle Eastern country.

#Iran Coronavirus Update More than 154,300 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 465 cities checkered across all of Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. Full Reporthttps://t.co/XnEgTN4eTI pic.twitter.com/v9ZJLVjNdn — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 14, 2020

The regime admits that outbreaks have taken place which has led to the high 154,300 death toll. However, this is just hearsay as the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the Iranian opposition, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran)has discovered that the real figure is nearly five times more than stated officially. This just shows how the regime is intent on covering up the full effects of the health crisis.

Last Tuesday, the NCRI was the host for an online conference which quickly predicted that another uprising was not far off. Several speakers involved in the event pointed to the ongoing unrest taking place in the country and much of this was due to the increase in the social influence of the NCRI’s main constituent group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Throughout more than 40 years of rule, the regime and its theocratic philosophy have always denied that the MEK was so well-organized that it was likely to challenge its power. Now that the economic crisis is real, as is the pandemic, the MEK’s platform for regime change is becoming more firmly embedded in mainstream Iranian society.

The regime, in trying to counter the growing influence of the MEK, got its forces to shoot to kill protesters within the country. As if that wasn’t enough it moved its terrorist tactics overseas where it used an Iranian diplomat to organize a bombing attack on a gathering of expatriates and Western lawmakers including MEK members that took place near Paris.

https://t.co/fDw1tKXyUQ: On June 30, 2018, a sophisticated bomb should have exploded during a meeting of the #NCRI a coalition of movements opposed to the authorities in Tehran. The attack plan had been foiled by extremists. #MEK #Iran https://t.co/Vihck8lA6j — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 10, 2020

When the November 2019 uprising took place, 1,500 peaceful protesters were killed in just one week of unrest. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with orders from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was told to confront protesters. At last Tuesday’s conference, NCRI President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, described these orders as a “ruthless massacre.” In particular, the brutal November 2019 protest response was a “crime against humanity” and the IRGC “must face justice” for their actions.

Mrs. Rajavi has recommended that the United Nations and its leading member states expand their human rights-related sanctions and open an investigation into the deplorable conditions in Iranian prisons. There has been evidence that prisoners are wantonly tortured and sent to the gallows with little more than a brief trial.

Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook: “The @Reuters report on the massacre ordered by @khamenei_ir underscores the urgency for the international community to punish the perpetrators and isolate the regime for the murder of 1,500 Iranian citizens.” https://t.co/TpUncLjDcv — Department of State (@StateDept) December 23, 2019

Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the IRGC, in November 4th announced the opening of a new headquarters aimed at controlling commodity prices and reducing corruption that has been taking place in the country’s economy. This doesn’t appear to fit in with the IGRC’s normal way of acting, but the IGRC has a history of taking over the economy. IRGC has been known for operating a number of front companies and gaining benefits from Iran’s black-market economy.

Crushing the opposition movement, (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) is the goal of the regime and it cares about little else. The international community must now understand that abuses against ordinary people will continue until the regime has been made accountable.

On November 4th, the IRGC’s Commander-in-Chief, Hossein Salami, reported that the IRGC had opened up a new headquarters tasked with combating high prices and fighting extortion. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamanei, ordered the initiative.#MEK #Iran #WeStand4FreeIran pic.twitter.com/RQULxmcSRW — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) November 12, 2020

