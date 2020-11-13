Summit marking first anniversary of November 2019 uprising in Iran

In the run-up to the first anniversary of the November 2019 uprising, people from around the world participated in an online summit entitled “Honoring the Uprising and Imperative of Holding Iranian Rulers Accountable for Crimes Against Humanity”.

More than 300 Iranian associations in 2,400 locations around the world voiced their support for the people of Iran and the Iranian Resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Mrs. Maryam Rajavi paid tribute to the 1,500 people that were violently and brutally murdered by the Iranian regime’s suppressive forces during the uprising and honored the path they were creating towards freedom and democracy.

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

She reminded those listening that people from all over the country bravely participated in the uprising, with more than 200 cities in 29 provinces showing the regime just how widespread the calls for regime change are.

Mrs. Rajavi said: “The world witnessed that the mullahs are just a small minority surrounded by the fire of the Iranian society’s rage and fury. The uprising in November 2019 was neither indiscriminate nor spontaneous. It was a genuine example of a revolt and a struggle to overthrow the regime. Its driving force was deprived but aware of youths.”

A large number of politicians and dignitaries from the United States and Europe took part in the summit, as well as prominent European lawmakers.

The speakers said that it is essential for the regime to be held to account for the 1,500 protesters that were killed in November last year, saying that appeasement must end now.

For decades, the Iranian regime has not been held accountable for numerous crimes against humanity, including the 1988 massacre in which tens of thousands of political prisoners were executed during one single summer, most of them being members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

And, for decades, the regime’s widespread corruption and mismanagement have resulted in a collapsing economy that has been taking away the people’s purchasing power and plunging more and more people into absolute poverty.

But as Mrs. Rajavi pointed out during the summit, the Iranian regime is at the weakest it has ever been in the past 40 years. She said President Rouhani’s government is as good as “paralyzed” and that the regime’s banking system is “totally bankrupt”. The Budget deficit is at 70 percent, inflation is at 60 percent, and the regime has hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.

The most important point, Mrs. Rajavi notes, is that the regime has lost “all its decision-making abilities and potential influence”. This, coupled with the explosive state society is in, is precipitating the regime’s demise.

Dissent is at an all-time high and the people have shown their determination to see a great change in their country. Mrs. Rajavi agreed and called on the international community to play their part: “The policy of appeasement cannot be repeated, and even if it does, it would not solve any of the regime’s problems. The time is up for policies that stand with the mullahs. This policy would only reap harm and loss.”

