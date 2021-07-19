NCRI’s Leader Urges the West to Implement Tougher Policies Against the Iranian Regime

On Saturday, Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi addressed a global audience at the start of the Free Iran World Summit, a three-day conference on Iranian politics.

Mrs. Rajavi went on to say, “As far as the international community is concerned, we ask it to recognize

the Iranian people’s struggle to overthrow this regime,” before adding that the regime “must be subjected to international sanctions under Chapter Seven of the UN Charter” and imploring the UN Security Council to “arrange for the international prosecution” of top regime officials on the issue.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and a multitude of current and former government officials from the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland, and other countries were among the speakers at the Free Iran World Summit on Saturday.

Ebrahim Raisi will take office next month after serving as the head of the judiciary for around two and a half years. Raisi supervised Iran’s deadliest crackdown on dissent in recent years during that time.

Authorities opened fire on the masses when protests erupted in around 200 places in November 2019, killing over 1,500 people. Following that, tens of thousands of political detainees were tortured for months, according to an Amnesty International investigation titled “Trampling Humanity.”

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) on December 15, 2019.

Raisi has also never been held accountable for his role in the so-called “worst crime of the Islamic Republic,” a massacre of political prisoners in the summer of 1988 that killed over 30,000 people.

Raisi’s presidency paved the way for popular support of MEK’s Resistance Units’ electoral boycott campaign. As a result, even according to the regime’s own estimates, voter turnout was the lowest in the regime’s history.

In his statement on Saturday, Mike Pompeo referenced the widespread boycott in support of his conclusion that the “theocratic regime is in its most precarious state since 1979.”

Mrs. Rajavi warned in her speech at the Free Iran Summit, that under the “new era” established by the Raisi government, “the hostility and enmity between the Iranian regime and society will intensify more than ever before.”

She went on to say that the rise in unrest would occur not in spite of, but precisely because of, the regime’s efforts to consolidate power and increase repression. “The combination speaks for itself and hardly requires any other proof to indicate that the regime is in its final phase,” Mrs. Rajavi said, noting that the country’s presidency, judiciary, and supreme leadership are all in the hands of notorious human rights criminals.

Khamenei’s attempt to consolidate power was presented as evidence to Western powers adopting more proactive approaches toward the mullahs’ rule, both practically and morally.

“We must continue to support the Iranian people in any way we can as they fight for a freer and more democratic Iran,” Secretary Pompeo said, adding that “the Iranian people will have a secular, democratic, non-nuclear Republic” as long as this support is sufficient to promote the spread of popular unrest.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube