Protesters Killed Last November are Honored in Iran

It is fast approaching the anniversary of the 2019 November protests which swept Iran calling for regime change. As the anniversary draws near, Iranians are honoring those who were killed in the protests as martyrs for freedom. Many Iranians have strong feelings of pride and compassion towards those who were brutally gunned down by the Basij forces.

#Iran Regime’s Interior Minister Admits to Killing Protesters During #IranProtests, International Community Must Intervene.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, on Saturday, announced, between 200 and 255 people lost their lives during the nationwide Iran protests.

At the same time, Iranian Resistance, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), an internal network called the MEK Resistance units has been busy honoring those martyrs in their own way by using graffiti displaying banners and posters ad attacking known centers of oppression.

Posters of Iranian Resistance leaders, Massoud Rajavi and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, have been displayed by activists in Isfahan, Tehran, and Mashhad. Images of the martyrs have been posted and distributed widely.

Some of the slogans used read:

“Honoring martyrs of the November 2019 nationwide uprising;” and

The Nov. 2019 uprising proved that the only way to achieve freedom is fighting against the mullahs.”

The MEK Resistance Units are small cells of activists who are organizing and leading protests within Iran. They are led by the (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The (PMOI / MEK Iran), believes that regime change is inevitable, necessary and must come from pressure by Iranians themselves within Iran.

State-run media in Iran is quite aware that the regime is in danger of collapse as Iranians take to the streets. An October 27th article in Resalat acknowledges the role of the (PMOI / MEK Iran) in the growing protest movement. “In many of the [MEK] ‘Resistance’ and ‘Protest’ units, notable people were present.

The November sedition was not extinguished at the same point. It was the beginning of a series of widespread revolts and the eventual disabling of the security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies to create deep instability and insecurity inside Iran,” wrote the author of the piece.

MEK Resistance Units have been expanding their protest activities in many cities across Iran. Some of the slogans used included:

“Down with Khamenei, viva Rajavi”

“Down with the tyranny”

“Down with Khamenei, Viva MEK/PMOI”

“We didn’t sacrifice 1,500 souls in the Nov 2019 uprising to live in collusion with Ali Khamenei…”

“Mullahs have some shame and let go of our country”

“November 15, the day on which Iran’s uprising started, is a national, lasting, and eternal day”

“Mullahs be afraid; a revolt and uprising is approaching”

“The State Security Forces (SSF) must be disbanded”

“Rise up to overthrow the regime of the Supreme Leader”

“Maryam Rajavi is the symbol of a free Iran”

“Down with dictators, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader”

“No to the mullah and no to the Shah”

“Neither mullahs nor the Pahlavi dynasty, peace be upon Mosaddegh.

Graffiti was spread throughout cities like Rasht and Mashhad with slogans like:

“The anniversary of the missile attack on Camp Liberty, (PMOI / MEK Iran), camp in Iraq in 2015” and

“Viva PMOI/MEK martyrs fallen on October 29, 2015.”

The October 2015 attack was on MEK bases at Camp Liberty in Iraq using rockets. 24 MEK members were killed in the attack.

MEK activists target regime thieves

The Martyrs Foundation, an institution that uses the money owed by the Iranian people to sponsor overseas terrorists, has been targeted by defiant young activists of the Resistance Units. The Iranian people are showing their anger towards these state-sanctioned thieves.

