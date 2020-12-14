Student Day Commemorated by MEK Resistance Units in Iran

By
Staff Writer
-
MEK Resistance Units in Iran
(PMOI / MEK Iran): activists emphasized in their messages their support for a free and democratic Iran.

MEK Resistance Units in Iran

Supporters of the Iranian resistance movement the  People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) took to the streets last week on Student Day posting banners and messages of support for the overthrow of the Iranian theocratic dictatorship.

Various Cities in Iran – Paying tribute to Dr. Mohammad Maleki, the esteemed scholar” and supporter of the MEK, who, despite all pressures, imprisonment, and torture, never gave up the struggle for freedom and his support for the freedom fighters – December 2020

They used slogans, banners, and placards to show their support for the martyrs who were slain in the November uprising last year.

They also showed their respect for Dr. Mohammad Maleki who passed away during the week. He was Tehran University’s first post-Iranian Revolution of 1979 Chancellor. Dr. Maleki was an uncompromising critic of the mullahs and faced imprisonment and constant harassment over a forty-year period.

Tehran and Mashhad – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units following the passing away of the late Dr. Mohammad Maleki in spreading the message of the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, Massoud Rajavi’s honoring Maleki’s perseverance in the struggle for freedom until the very end- of December 2020

The commemorations took place in the following Iranian cities: Ahvaz, Bandar Abbas, Behbahan, Esfarayen, Ilam, Isfahan, Kashan, Khorramabad, Mashhad, Qazvin, Tabriz, Tehran, and Urmia.

Isfahan – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units and supporters of MEK – Massoud Rajavi: “Disbanding the Revolutionary Guards is indispensable to the victory of the Iranian people” – December 4 to December 7, 2020

Activists emphasized in their messages their support for a free and democratic Iran with slogans like the ones below:

  • Massoud Rajavi saying farewell to the late Dr. Mohammad Maleki: The esteemed scholar who stood up for freedom and said: Seek freedom from the cradle to the grave.”
Tehran – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units and supporters of MEK-“Maryam Rajavi: To students, spread the cry for freedom, for revolt, and regime change.” – December 6, 2020
  • Massoud Rajavi: Chancellor of the largest university in Iran passed away while enduring great pain and suffering in the fight for freedom for 40 years.”
Various cities across Iran – Activities of the MEK supporters and Resistance Units on Student Day – December 6, 2020
Tehran – Activities of the MEK supporters and Resistance Units on Student Day – December 6-7, 2020
  • “Down with Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi.”
Various Cities – Wall writing by supporters of MEK – “Down with Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi,” December 8, 2020
Mashhad – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – A call to our young compatriots: Join the Resistance Units – December 8-10, 2020
  • Maryam Rajavi: To students, spread the cry for freedom, for revolt, and regime change.”
Tehran – Activities of the supporters of MEK – “The army of the hungry, onward to revolt and uprising” – December 8, 2020
MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR