Student Day Commemorated by MEK Resistance Units in Iran

Supporters of the Iranian resistance movement the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) took to the streets last week on Student Day posting banners and messages of support for the overthrow of the Iranian theocratic dictatorship.

They used slogans, banners, and placards to show their support for the martyrs who were slain in the November uprising last year.

They also showed their respect for Dr. Mohammad Maleki who passed away during the week. He was Tehran University’s first post-Iranian Revolution of 1979 Chancellor. Dr. Maleki was an uncompromising critic of the mullahs and faced imprisonment and constant harassment over a forty-year period.

The commemorations took place in the following Iranian cities: Ahvaz, Bandar Abbas, Behbahan, Esfarayen, Ilam, Isfahan, Kashan, Khorramabad, Mashhad, Qazvin, Tabriz, Tehran, and Urmia.

Activists emphasized in their messages their support for a free and democratic Iran with slogans like the ones below:

“Massoud Rajavi saying farewell to the late Dr. Mohammad Maleki: The esteemed scholar who stood up for freedom and said: Seek freedom from the cradle to the grave.”

“Massoud Rajavi: Chancellor of the largest university in Iran passed away while enduring great pain and suffering in the fight for freedom for 40 years.”

“Disbanding the Revolutionary Guards is indispensable to the victory of the Iranian people.”

“Down with Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi.”

“Maryam Rajavi: Freedom and victory are within reach.”

“Maryam Rajavi: To students, spread the cry for freedom, for revolt, and regime change.”

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube