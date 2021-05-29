Bitcoin Mining Is Causing Power Outages Across Iran, Endangering Lives of Coronavirus Patients

According to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), in recent days, there have been multiple big blackouts across Iran. Electricity was intermittently unavailable in some regions of Tehran’s capital city for up to six hours at a period, and citizens in Ahvaz were left without power as temperatures reached 45 degrees Celsius.

Many analysts think that the major issue is the excessive growth of bitcoin mining in a country that is inadequately to handle it. Regime authorities sought to explain away the situation, at least in part, by referring to the impacts of drought on hydroelectric power generation.

Elliptic, a cryptocurrency consulting firm, has estimated that Iran is home to around 4.5 percent of the world’s bitcoin mining activities. The increase appears to reflect efforts by the Iranian regime’s leaders and state-linked business enterprises to devise novel ways to circumvent US sanctions.

Their push into cryptocurrencies also takes advantage of the Iranian regime’s recent increase in economic links with China, which is apparently home to several of the companies participating in the present operations.

As a result, China is taking advantage of Iran’s large oil and gas reserves by using them to power some of the large amounts of electricity required for bitcoin mining. Since 2019, Iran has officially acknowledged this activity as legal. Nevertheless, not all of this mining has been legally licensed in the last two years.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as with any lucrative illicit industry in Iran, is behind the unlicensed bitcoin.

According to Elliptic, the legal and illegal bitcoin mining activities in Iran consume more than 600 megawatts of electricity, which equates to the use of 10 million barrels of crude oil each year. Meanwhile, the businesses generate no value for the government and merely serve as links in a network of computer-to-computer contacts that validate Bitcoin purchases made anywhere in the world.

The regime’s nefarious activities are accountable for the latest blackouts. The regime’s increasing reliance on bitcoin mining appears to have progressed to the point where it is not only burning up supplies of locally produced crude that it would otherwise export; it is also inadvertently consuming supplies that the Iranian people require and converting them into a cryptocurrency that can only be used by the regime and terrorist entities such as the IRGC in Iran.

Mohammad Ali Mohseni Bandpi, a member of the regime’s parliament, has stressed the effects of the situation on the population’s health needs. He noted that hospitals have been subjected to protracted blackouts and that though most have backup generators, they were not meant to keep equipment working for as long as the blackouts lasted.

This means that medical personnel have not only battled to keep up with normal procedures but have also run out of Covid-19 vaccinations, which must be maintained at extremely low temperatures to remain effective.

Iran is one of the countries that has been severely afflicted by the global pandemic as a result of the regime’s barbaric Covid-19 policy.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 543 cities surpasses 3000,000, and the disparity reflects a state of persistent regime deception, hiding the impacts of regime officials’ indifference and willful mismanagement.

