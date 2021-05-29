Iranians Suffer from Poverty Under the Management of the Mullahs

The majority of Iranians, according to the most recent government-backed polls, will not vote in the upcoming sham presidential election. Regime officials and its affiliated media are making a statement that shines a spotlight on government corruption that has resulted in the Iranian people’s deplorable living conditions as part of their infighting and rivalries for the president and power.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that a government economist, Ali Saadooni, noted that terrible economic policy has had a considerably greater detrimental impact than sanctions.

The situation has deteriorated in recent years, with a substantial drop in the investment rate in Iran, resulting in a ten-year period of negative capital creation growth. The rate of capital generation fell below the rate of depreciation in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue this year.

The Bazar daily cautioned on 18 May that even a potential chance brought on by nuclear discussions would not be enough to preserve the economy. “If officials adopt the policy of pumping dollars into the market as they did 50 years ago,” the report states, “a reduction in the exchange rate to 150,000 rials per dollar is possible (current rate is around 230,000 rials per US dollar).”

Regime officials and authorities are fighting over the last of the people’s assets, capitals, and property in various parts of the country.

Upon extensive research, the Vice Chairman of the Special Commission for Production Leap stated in a parliament session that one of the barriers to production and development is the “golden signatures” in government departments and ministries, which prevent new businesses from taking shape and discourage investors from investing or even cause them to invest in neighbouring countries.

As per the Eskenas newspaper on 19 May, “Golden signature makers are still in the economy, and despite the promises of economic policymakers, there is still a strange mafia that controls economic activities.”

“In the licences of mines, factories and other industries, when the signature of an official is bought and sold for several billion rials, golden signatures create the mafia, and there is fundamental resistance to the removal of the licences.” remarked the head of the trade commission of the Chamber of Commerce in Khorasan province on 19 May.

On the same day, Masoud Khansari, the head of Tehran’s Chamber of Commerce, was cited by Eghtesad Online as saying: “The economy will be the biggest challenge in the next four years, and if the candidates were aware of these challenges, they might not have registered as many.” Although 10 million people have joined the working-age group in the last 16 years, the useful employment rate has only increased by 3 million.”

“In the next four years, the problems that have been raised in the last ten years will overflow,” Khansari continued.

With widespread corruption across the system, it’s no surprise that the people have no motivation to vote for one of the many criminals running for the presidency.

