State-Run Media Claims Corruption as the Underlaying Cause of Iran’s Economic Crisis

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the state-run media has recently admitted that Iran’s economic infrastructure is in rapid decline as a result of the regime’s misguided policies and systemic corruption.

Amid state-run media’s best efforts to downplay the crisis, even their carefully crafted statistics refute arguments that sanctions are to blame for Iran’s economic woes.

The state-run Vatan-e Emrooz daily claimed in an article on Monday that the poverty line in Iran had risen by 165 percent from 2013 to 2019.

“According to the Parliamentary Research Center studies, the poverty line of 4-person households in Tehran from 2013 to 2019 has increased from 1.7 million tomans to 4.5 million tomans. Thus, the poverty line increased by nearly 165 percent. Given currency fluctuations and the coronavirus situation, the poverty line is estimated to had risen again in 2020.”

“Per capita income in Iran has fallen sharply in the last eight years. The record for the highest per capita income in the country is related to 2011 when the share of each Iranian in the GDP was 7 million and 370 thousand tomans. Then, we saw a decline in per capita income, so that the estimates of the Parliamentary Research Center show that in 2019 this income has fallen to the lowest level and has reached 4 million and 870 thousand tomans,” Vatan-e Emrooz reported.

Abbas Akhundi, the regime’s former Minister of Urban Development, was cited in the state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily on Monday as acknowledging that “the continuous and rising inflation level for the past 50 years has trapped people in poverty and burns them to the core.”

Iran is one of the world’s richest nations. Despite this, Iranian’s face poverty, inflation, and skyrocketing prices.

Every day, despite the mullahs’ factional feuds, another instance of regime corruption is exposed, while Iranian’s grapple with misery.

On Monday, the state-run Jam-e Jam daily read, “The publication of the Former Central Bank Chief, Waliullah Seif’s indictment shows mismanagement has hurt the country’s economy more than sanctions.”

“The foreign exchange policy in the country goes directly to the President and the Central Bank Chief, and if there is any disruption in this regard, according to experts, these two people should be held accountable. Issues such as determining bank interest rates and large cases of currency microeconomics are done with the coordination of the President and by order of the Central Bank’s chief,” according to a Jam-e Jam report.

In another example, the regime’s fraudulent presidential election candidates waste millions of tomans on their campaigns while people suffer from hardship, according to the state-run Mostaghel daily on Monday.

“In a situation where people are facing economic problems, how do some presidential candidates spend hundreds of billions of tomans on advertising? What are the factors that have caused a presidential candidate in Iran to reach hundreds of billions of tomans of wealth and spend it on his campaign?” Mostaghel wrote.

Iranians, as the state-run media acknowledged, are suffering from hunger and witnessing the regime’s corruption. As a result, public dissatisfaction with the regime has grown, as evidenced by the ongoing protests in Iran.

As the regime’s sham presidential elections approach, state-run media alert regime officials of public retaliation.

“From one point of view, the presidential election is a referendum. As a result, participation or non-participation must be based on an appreciation of and acceptance of this premise. Let us be alert and think of a solution; the sharp decline and poverty of public confidence in the regime have raised the alarm more than economic poverty since today,” the Arman daily published on Wednesday.

