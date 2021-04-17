Iran’s Officials and Media Agree Regime is Responsible for Economic Crisis

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), report that the conflicts within the Iranian regime have risen in recent days as a result of the mullahs’ domestic and international crises. The state-run media and officials, despite their factional rivalries, acknowledge how the regime has destroyed Iran’s economy.

According to Hossein Raghfar, one of the regime’s economists, in an interview with the state-run Tasnim news agency on Monday. “The ongoing skyrocketing prices of the red meat and poultry in recent months have prevented Iranian families from having these necessary food items,” “due to the wrong economic policies, some [officials and their relatives] have become obese and lost their human values and have become big machines for wasting resources and consumption.”

Ragnar continued, “There is a lot of pressure on needy families and the poor. Continuation of these conditions is not possible unless immediate action is taken.”

Poverty is now a real concern for Iranians. The line for hours to buy poultry at government-set rates, despite the worsening Covid-19 outbreak. While the mullahs and their appeasers blame Iran’s financial woes on international sanctions, state-run media admit that corruption and horrible economic policies are the real culprits.

Tasnim news agency published a piece on Sunday where it read, “One of the most important factors in creating structural inflation in the Iranian economy, which has led to a decrease in people’s purchasing power and caused poverty is the irregular increase of liquidity. Since the liquidity is not used in production, it causes skyrocketing prices and rising inflation rate.”

The state-run Sabzineh daily on Wednesday wrote, “In a situation that people with low-income, workers and retirees have not had meat for more than two years, their only option, which was the poultry, is now taken away from their table due to the skyrocketing prices.”

“The unequal distribution of wealth widens the class divide. We are witnessing people [literally] sleeping in graves and water streams. How people make their ends meet? This social gap makes people poorer,” the state-run Eghtesad-e Pouya asserted on Wednesday.

“Iranian [people] lost their life savings in the stock market. The country’s capital was plundered under the pretext of providing foreign exchange for basic goods, and large rents were created from the place of recklessness,” added Mehdi Bagheri, a member of the regime’s parliament, according to the state-run Emrooz daily on Wednesday.

“Mismanagement became so rampant that the system has to deal with issues as low as shortage of poultry, oil, eggs, and so on.”

The economic and social problems in Iran have turned the country into a ticking bomb. The regime is seen as the true enemy by millions of Iranians living in miserable conditions that will inevitably rebel against the oppressive regime.

The state-run Mostaghel daily on Sunday warned about this fact. “Today, despite bragging about our power, we are not able to fulfill people’s basic needs. A population of 4 to 5 million unemployed people, mostly youth, is threatening [the regime’s] security.”

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube