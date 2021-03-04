Iran’s Financial Crisis Caused by Corruption and Poor Policies, not International Sanctions, Says Regime’s Economist

Hossain Raghfar, an economist in the Iranian government, outlined the mullahs’ institutionalized repression on Monday, calling for an economic emergency in Iran.

Raghfar added, “There are solutions for (economic) reform, but some do not want to implement specific solutions.”

On Monday, Raghfar stated in an interview with the state-run ILNA news agency, “If the process of destruction and weakening of the economy and society in Iran is to be stopped, a fundamental decision must first be made and the ‘emergency situation’ must prevail in the country, because without it, (economic) reforms are not possible.”

Raghfar also declared “We have said many times that the government itself makes the currency more expensive, which will affect people’s livelihood. It should be noted that this increase in the exchange rate is a source of income for the government and has fragile consequences for people. In other words, it creates a dangerous imbalance for families and their livelihoods. The consequences will affect the country’s economy for years.”

“One of the most important decisions to make is to raise the exchange rate. Certainly, the consequences of this decision will be on all people, society, production, and the future of the economy,” he added.

While the regime and its apologists continue to blame international sanctions for Iran’s economic crisis, Raghfar dismissed this statement in an interview with the ILNA news agency on February 18, arguing that “the root of the current crisis is not related to foreign problems.”

“During the three decades after the (Iran-Iraq) war, people’s rights have always been legally violated (by the regime). Today’s crises in the country result from a change in attitude that was created after the war and had nothing to do with foreign problems. The main crises are due to internal problems and the result of some specializations,” he admitted.

These corporations are affiliates of major financial institutions such as Astan-e Quds Razavi, Bonyad Mostazafan, and others that are supervised directly by the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

“In the past year, about 800 trillion tomans of foreign exchange embezzlements and various types of energy rents have been provided to large and private companies. Only one steel company in 2019 was able to have a net profit of 20.5 trillion tomans, and it should not be forgotten that most of these companies are exempt from paying taxes,” Raghfar stated.

Citizens have been forced into despair by the regime’s institutionalized repression, and there is a significant division between the majority of Iranians and the wealthy regime-affiliated minority.

The state-run Jahan-e Sanat on Sunday. “If these deprivations and this deep social distance continue in their present form, soon the affluent strata, the small minority with all the gifts of life living in luxury towers and their magnificent villas and palaces, will not feel safe. Such a situation is like a time bomb planted under the skin of our society. When this bomb explodes, there will be no sign of (the regime).”

