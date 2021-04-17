Iran: Call for a Boycott of the Regime’s Sham Presidential Election

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the internal network of the MEK organized a campaign across the country calling for a boycott of the regime’s sham Presidential election.

Iranian resistance call for a boycott of the mullah regime’s sham Presidential election, between April 9 and 15, 2021.

Supporters of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and Resistance Units called for a nationwide boycott of the mullah regime’s sham Presidential election by posting banners and placards, writing graffities and distributing leaflets in public places.

The Resistance Units in addition to different parts of Tehran, activities were carried out in other cities included: Isfahan, Karaj, Ahvaz, Abadan, Mashhad, Shiraz, Rasht, Tabriz, Zanjan, Kermanshah, Yazd, Kerman, Ilam, Qazvin, Khorramabad, Bandar Anzali, Tonekabon, Yasuj, Torbat-e Jam, Birjand, Bijar, Neyshabur, Langarud, and Bukan.

Slogans on placards, graffiti, and banners calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election included:

“Maryam Rajavi: nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising,”

“Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of the upcoming sham election is the flip side of the people’s uprisings,”

“Massoud Rajavi: No to religious dictatorship, yes to a democratically-elected republic,”

“Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change and boycott of the sham election,”

“Boycotting the election farce is a patriotic duty,”

“Our vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,”

“Uprising and downfall of the regime are approaching,”

“Democracy, freedom with Maryam Rajavi,”

“Down with Khamenei, long live freedom,”

“The sham presidential election lacks legitimacy among the Iranian people,”

“The Army of the hungry onward to rebellion and uprising,” and “Down with Khamenei.”

