(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Call for a boycott of the regime's sham Presidential election - nationwide activities of MEK supporters and Resistance Units.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the internal network of the MEK organized a  campaign across the country calling for a boycott of the regime’s sham Presidential election.

Iranian resistance call for a boycott of the mullah regime’s sham Presidential election, between April 9 and 15, 2021.

Supporters of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and Resistance Units called for a nationwide boycott of the mullah regime’s sham Presidential election by posting banners and placards, writing graffities and distributing leaflets in public places.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – April 9 – 14, 2021.

The Resistance Units in addition to different parts of Tehran, activities were carried out in other cities included: Isfahan, Karaj, Ahvaz, Abadan, Mashhad, Shiraz, Rasht, Tabriz, Zanjan, Kermanshah, Yazd, Kerman, Ilam, Qazvin, Khorramabad, Bandar Anzali, Tonekabon, Yasuj, Torbat-e Jam, Birjand, Bijar, Neyshabur, Langarud, and Bukan.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election. – April 10, 2021.

Slogans on placards, graffiti, and banners calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election included:

“Maryam Rajavi: nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising,”

Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – April 12, 2021.

“Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of the upcoming sham election is the flip side of the people’s uprisings,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – April 13, 2021.

“Massoud Rajavi: No to religious dictatorship, yes to a democratically-elected republic,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Shiraz – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election. – “Uprising and its downfall awaiting the clerical regime” – April 13, 2021

“Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change and boycott of the sham election,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Torbat-e Jam – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – “Our vote is regime change and boycott of the sham election”- April 12, 2021.

“Boycotting the election farce is a patriotic duty,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Birjand – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – “Down with Khamenei, hail to freedom” – April 12, 2021

“Our vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Karaj – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election. –”Maryam Rajavi: nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising”- April 12, 2021

“Uprising and downfall of the regime are approaching,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Bandar Anzali – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – April 10, 2021

“Democracy, freedom with Maryam Rajavi,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Langarud – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election. – “Down with the unpatriotic Khamenei” – April 10, 2021

“Down with Khamenei, long live freedom,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Qazvin – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – April 9 – 12, 2021

“The sham presidential election lacks legitimacy among the Iranian people,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Ilam – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham “Boycotting the election farce is a patriotic duty” election – “Boycotting the election farce is a patriotic duty”- April 13, 2021

“The Army of the hungry onward to rebellion and uprising,” and “Down with Khamenei.”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Bijar and Abadan – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – “Maryam Rajavi: nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising” – April 9, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Mashhad – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – “Our vote is regime change and boycott of the sham election” – April 12, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Mashhad – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – “Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of the upcoming sham election is the flip side of the people’s uprisings” – April 12-13, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Neyshabur and Khorramabad – Activities of the Resistance Units, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – “Massoud Rajavi: Boycotting the election farce is a patriotic duty” – April 9-10, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Isfahan – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – “This year we can overthrow the tyrannical regime, Iranians will not vote” – April 9, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Isfahan – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – “Massoud Rajavi: Boycotting the election farce is a patriotic duty” – April 13, 2021

