Iran Election 2021: State-Run Media Warns of Consequences of Rising Factional Feuds

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the Iranian sham presidential election date approaches and the regime’s factional feuds overpower heighten. State-run media has cautioned regime officials about the consequences of these rising factional feuds and their effects on Iranian society.

The Etemad Daily compared the regime’s sham presidential elections to a tsunami on Wednesday:

“Unaware of the severity and danger of the tsunami, people witnessed the destruction of their city from a height. When the waves approached, they suddenly realized the real danger and fled, but it was too late. The dimensions of the election waves will soon become clear to everyone. Let us all avoid a political tsunami,” Etemad wrote.

Etemad makes the comparison between increasing hatred toward the regime among Iranians to “condensing” water behind a “dam”.

“As the water behind the dam condenses and its reservoir fills up and reaches election night, this water overflows and destroys the bottom of the dam, and may cause the destruction of the entire dam,” Etemad continued.

Iranians rejected the regime’s ‘moderation’ and claims of reform in the major protests of recent years chanting; “reformists, hardliner, the game is over.” Iranians demonstrate an understanding of the lack of any difference between regime factions when it comes to oppression and the plundering of wealth.

The Iranian people refused participation in the hoax elections, resulting in the lowest voter turnout in the history of the regime.

State-run media acknowledges that supposed “reformists” posing as candidates will fail. The state-run Sharq Daily wrote on Wednesday that they reject the claims of Mostafa Tajzadeh, one of the regimes “reformists”, about changing the regimes power structure through elections. The article goes on to remind Tajzadeh that the electoral system and the regime’s supreme leader. Ali Khamenei’s ultimate selection of candidates inhibits any form of change.

Sharq speaks to the increasing expectations of the Iranian people, noting the need for a revolution to meet those expectations.

“The sudden rise in public demand leaves no room for reformism. Reform is a step-by-step process, calm and commensurate with the general demands of society, and the immediate changes can only be explained in the concept of revolution,” Sharq article wrote.

Society is being put under larger economic and social pressure from the malignant policies of the regime. The state-run Arman Daily speaks to this saying;

“The economic pressure has infuriated the people. The government, instead of providing support packages, forgiving taxes and duties, and lowering the prices of basic goods, is seeking to raise taxes, making goods, electricity, and water more expensive,”

“While people are under heavy economic pressure, organizations and economic complexes above the law, which have been collecting property and assets under different names for four decades, do not pay taxes, do not audit. They are supposed to help the oppressed. But when and how?” Arman adds, admitting to the regime’s systematic corruption and plunder.

Because of this, the state-run media is warning regime officials of the “social consequences” of an election boycott.

“Before we worry about the political consequences of low turnout, we should worry about its social consequences. We are witnessing social despair and frustration, in the face of the ambiguity of the future of the country, the frustration of the people to improve the socio-cultural-economic conditions, and the worrying situation in general,” Hamdeli warned on Wednesday.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube