From Mass Murderer to President: Ebrahim Raisi will be Iran’s Next President

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that in this year’s presidential “election”, Iran is on the verge of a turning point. Ali Khamenei, the regime’s Supreme Leader, took a crucial step this week to push through his nearly ensured presidential candidate, Ebrahim Raisi, current head of the judiciary.

All candidates who had a chance to compete with Raisi were vetted by Khamenei’s unelected Guardian Council.

Among the most notorious expelled officials were Ali Larijani, the regime’s 12-year-old parliament speaker and Khamenei’s current personal advisor, and Eshaq Jahangiri, who has held senior government positions since the regime’s foundation and served as Hassan Rouhani’s first vice president for eight years.

Khamenei had determined to push Raisi to be the next president while sacrificing those loyal to him, putting an end to the reformist-hardliner charade and humiliating those in the West who have promoted appeasement based on this false narrative for decades.

In 1988, as deputy prosecutor of Tehran, Raisi was one of four people who, at the time, was named by the Supreme Leader Khomeini to carry out his infamous fatwa to massacre imprisoned activists affiliated with the main democratic opposition Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI). Thirty thousand political prisoners, mostly members of the MEK, were summarily executed in a couple of months during the massacre.

Even within the ruthless theocracy, he has no academic or religious credentials. Raisi’s credentials in the government were earned as a cold-blooded killer who advanced through the ranks of uneducated henchmen, with a documented 40-year track record of execution and tyranny.

Even by the regime’s own standards, this year’s election is a far cry from previous elections. It comes after three significant nationwide uprisings, which shocked the foundations of the regime. More than ever, the regime is confronted with an unpredictable society on the verge of an explosion. Despite the Coronavirus outbreak, practically every sector of society holds regular protests. In addition, regime officials and the media nearly daily warn of the regime’s ultimate fate.

In his attempt to consolidate power and stabilize the ruling dictatorship, Khamenei had no choice but to disqualified his most loyal members as he and his regime are caught between a rock and a hard place, having to face enormous crises.

Khamenei sponsored the war in Gaza to silence disgruntled opposition factions. Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Palestinian Radical Islamists were all involved in the Gaza conflict with all the weapons provided by the Iranian regime, which was led from a joint operations headquarters in Beirut under the direct authority of the Quds Force. Brig. Gen. Qaani of the IRGC. He visited Beirut twice during the eleven-day conflict.

Even after this display of force, the regime will not be able to break free from the lethal impasse in which Khamenei finds himself.

In the bloom of the resistance units, whose boycott campaign is gaining momentum, the upcoming sham elections will see no vote from the Iranian people, who have already decided to vote for a regime change.

