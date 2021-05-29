Iran’s Sham Presidential Election: Rising Internal Tensions After Khamenei Vetted Most Candidacies

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that on the command of the fundamentalists’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Iranian regime’s Guardian Council rejected many candidates for the sham presidential election on Tuesday. Khamenei’s choice to retain power by nominating his preferred candidate, Ebrahim Raisi, has exacerbated infighting inside his regime.

Sadegh Amoli Larijani, a member of the Guardian Council, whose brother Ali Larijani, the regime’s former parliament speaker, was purged from the regime’s fraudulent elections, remarked, “I have never found the Guardian Council’s decisions this much indefensible, whether in qualifying or disqualifying candidates.”

On Twitter, Sadegh Larijani stated that “the cause of these disturbances is largely due to the growing involvement of the security apparatus in making decisions for the Guardian Council through false reports.” In a statement, Ali Larijani remarked, “Since the election process is set to be like this, I am satisfied with God’s pleasure.”

“Disqualifying many eligible candidates is a serious threat to participation in the elections,” stated Eshagh Jahangiri, the regime’s current Vice President and one of the rejected candidates.

“I am shocked about Larijani’s disqualification,” former regime MP Ali Motahari said. He has always been a firm advocate of the regime.”

“The entire process of vetting candidates this time was unjustified from a security standpoint, causing a 20-year Guardian Council member to react. Regrettably, the opportunity for manipulating the election is passed. Mostafa Tajzadeh, a former Deputy Minister of the Interior, remarked, “The election is now truly a selection.”

“Some friends and respected candidates say we do not accept the law once they are disqualified,” Javad Nikbin, one of the regime’s MPs from Khamenei’s faction, told candidates. As Imam [Ruhollah Khomeini said], you are wrong. The law doesn’t accept you.”

The state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily welcomed the Iranian people’s decision to boycott the regime’s sham elections on Wednesday, while referring to Raisi’s guaranteed presidency.

“Iranian citizens regarded the presidential election of 2021 as predetermined and refused to take part,” Jahan-e Sanat wrote.

Considering Khamenei and his administration are dealing with a restive society, Khamenei seeks to consolidate his power in order to control any potential upheavals.

“Fearing the regime’s overthrow and an uprising of the army of the unemployed and the hungry, Khamenei paved the way for the elimination of Ebrahim Raisi’s rivals, who is the henchman of the 1988 massacre, the murderer of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK Iran / PMOI), and one of the worst criminals,” said Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

“Disqualifying individuals such as IRGC Brig. Gen. Ali Larijani, the architect of censorship and repression, the speaker of the regime’s parliament for 12 years, and always a part of Khamenei’s inner circle, will render the regime’s power base narrower and more fragile, unprecedentedly aggravate the regime’s infighting, and in turn, accelerate the process of implosion and overthrow of the regime.” Mrs. Rajavi said.

The implications of Khamenei’s policy of contraction will be disastrous for his dictatorship. Increasing oppressive measures will only exacerbate society’s unrest, potentially leading to significant uprisings.

Purging individuals who have been involved in the regime’s terrorism export and internal persecution and currently hold high positions in the regime indicates that Khamenei recognizes his regime’s inherent illegitimacy. The regime’s infighting is aggravated by the enormous purge of fraudulent election candidates.

