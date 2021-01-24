Iran’s Foreign Minister Suggests Cooperation While the Regime Continues to Sponsor Terrorists

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) reported that Iran speaks openly about cooperation in the Middle East so as to enable ongoing peace and stability.

Zarif close ties with the regime’s terror mastermind

Reuters, following the interview with the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, said Iran may be prepared to cooperate with the US on both security and oil in the Gulf as long as there is no interference in the internal affairs of Iran.

Zarif spoke these words when the Iranian regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been conducting military exercises in the last few weeks.

It was on Friday, January 15th that the IRGC released its new missiles and drones during activities in central Iran.

The IRGC’s Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the IRGC aerospace commander, claimed that these missiles are the tools to “produce power and security for the Iranian people.”

These words seem to be somewhat ambiguous as it was the IRGC surface-to-air missiles that downed a Ukrainian passenger jet in January 2020, killing 176 innocent passengers.

Mullah’s response to the pandemic

There have been many recent protests in Iran in relation to the regime’s response to the pandemic. Most of them have been claiming the regime’s response is the cause of all the present problems in Iran.

The state-run Ebtekar daily on Tuesday said Iranians were so angry with the regime’s response that at any time there is likely to be an explosion caused by those who support a regime change.

As a reminder, the person that the regime calls moderate, Foreign Minister Zarif, worked closely alongside the eliminated head of the IRGC Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, and said he “never felt they had any differences.”

Zarif did have a role to play in terrorism on European soil, such as supporting the role of incarcerated diplomat-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi, who had been given the command to bomb the Iranian Resistance’s rally in France in 2018.

Sanctions Needed for Iran’s Terrorism

The international community should as soon as possible impose sanctions on the Iranian regime, including Zarif, for their role in organizing and supporting terrorism. The regime’s embassies should be closed throughout Europe and any agents expelled from the EU.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube