Iran’s State-Run Media Warns of Imminent Nationwide Uprising

On the 18 and 19 of April, Iran’s state-run media admitted how the regime had ruined the country’s economy and people’s lives, and warned of further civil unrest. Iranians are now dealing with high inflation, skyrocketing prices, and the worst Covid-19 outbreak in the Middle East.

The state-run Etemad daily Published a piece on Monday. “The most damaging consequence of rising inflation is the gradual decrease of people’s purchasing power, and an increase in the number of people who, with high inflation and inability to earn a living, become poorer yearly,”.

The piece continued to alert regime officials that “the ongoing and sharp decrease of people’s purchasing power is like a powder keg. If we do not defuse it at the right moment, we wouldn’t know how much the blast would disrupt the system.”

Although the clerical regime and its apologists blame sanctions for Iran’s economic and social crisis, state-run media rejects this argument. On Monday, the state-run Setareh Sobh daily wrote, “Iran’s economy has fallen victim to oligarchy over the past few decades,” “the government is still in the service of the same oligarchy, and if this path does not change, the situation in Iran will worsen in the future,” Setareh Sobh notes.

The fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic is also hitting Iranian society. About 260,000 people have died, including The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). The regime’s inhumane Covid-19 policy and the mullahs’ reluctance to procure reliable vaccines are exponentially the numbers of fatalities.

The daily Jahan-e Sanat warns officials that the regime’s lies and inaction have “made people angry about the current situation.” It will only take a spark to ignite people’s anger, and they will pour on the street violently. Then, they will be uncontrollable.”

These warnings follow the regime’s experience during major anti-government demonstrations in Iran in 2018 and November 2019. These uprisings were the turning points in people’s conflict with the regime. Daily demonstrations by people from all walks of life have accompanied these uprisings, demonstrating that amid the regime’s brutal repression.

Since 2018, the number of social gatherings in Iran has escalated. “In January 2018, Salman Samani, then spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, announced there were around 43,000 public gatherings between 2013 and 2017 throughout Iran.

This was while the protests of the lower classes in the first half of 2018 became even more violent,” according to a Seday-e Eslahat article.

“The November 2019 protests were a turning point in the social protests of the lower classes in Iran, which took on incredible proportions that political groups still blame each other for their consequences.

The killing and injury of a large number of Iranians, along with the definite global financial and symbolic cost of the Internet blackout and the system losing its legitimacy, were all consequences of this event,” Seday-e Eslahat continued.

