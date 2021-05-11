Iran’s Turmoil in the run-up to Major Elections

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that on 18 June, Iran’s illegitimate presidential elections will take place. As time approaches, the regime’s factional fighting intensifies, exacerbated by the growing social and economic problems of the citizens. In recent days, state-run media have admitted that the regime is in chaos and have warned of increasing social tension and support for a national boycott of the regime’s elections due to internal instability.

“The social trust gap has reached its lowest point in the last 40 years in the last four and a half years,” the state-run Arman daily reported on Wednesday.

“The decline of the social treasure in our country is not without reason,” Arman notes. The sharp rise in fuel prices in November 2019 [which sparked major Iran protests] following government promises, as well as the cover-up of the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, have resulted in social mistrust and rejection for the ruling dictatorship.

The regime’s barbaric Covid-19 policy, which is focused on manipulation and indifference, has fueled social resentment. “The contradiction between the Health Ministry’s official death toll and the local officials, and now the vaccination issue and officials’ corruption in this regard, has deepened the social gap,” Arman wrote.

As the elections approach, Arman alerts the regime’s groups that the widening of the social divide would lead to “social indiscipline” or, more likely, insurgency.

Though acknowledging some of the people’s economic and social burdens in another piece, Arman highlights that “encouraging people to vote requires something comparable to a miracle.”

“The presidential election is considered a referendum from a perspective. Therefore, participation or non-participation in it must be with the understanding and acceptance of this presupposition. Let us be vigilant and think of a solution; Since today, the sharp decline and poverty of public trust in the regime has raised the alarm more than economic poverty.”

“This crisis, by a significantly low turnout in the elections, can lead to a crisis from an internal and external perspective, along with the numerous challenges for the regime.” Arman reads.

Arman acknowledges that the regime “as a political system” is “unquestionably in crisis” due to plenty of domestic and foreign crises, as well as its 40-year track record.

Although the regime’s “reformists” and “hardliners” compete for more power, Arman’s article reminds them that none of the regime’s leaders “couldn’t keep the promises they made to the people.” They lost the last traces of public trust.”

“There is still no motivation or attention from the people. On Thursday, the state-run Mostaghel daily read, “Hassan Rouhani’s government has been able to neatly portray for people the inability, failure, and inefficiency of all Iranian governments.”

The state-run Setare-h Sobh published an article on Thursday warning regime officials of a boycott of the regime’s sham presidential elections.

“Iranian society is affected by the hardships it has gone through and is going through in difficult conditions. These difficult conditions of the country in the fields of domestic and foreign policy and regional and economic conflicts and rifts that our society suffers from, including generational and ethnic challenges, have created a situation in which public opinion has been unprecedentedly disappointed and frustrated with elections.”

