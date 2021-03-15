Iran: High Figures of Suicide Rate Among Children and Women

Because of the economic and social mismanagement and disruptive policies of the Iranian regime, suicides of children and women in Iran have escalated in January-February 2021, and the deep roots of this problem have been shown.

The half-official news agency ISNA cited Gorgan’s governor in Northern Iran saying two girls in Gorgan committed suicide by jumping fatally off a bridge. “Both girls were seriously injured and taken to hospital,” he added. The suicide rate is painfully rising in Dishmuk.

“In the last three or four years, about 60 people, most of them women, have committed suicide. In the past month, two men and an 11-year-old girl have attempted suicide, unfortunately, all of them have died. An 11-year-old girl named Bina hanged herself in the village of Deh Ghazi Dishmuk on March 10,” On 14 February, ILNA wrote a state-run news agency, citing a member of the City Council of Dishmuk.

“Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in suicides. We have had a 4% to 5% annual increase in suicide rates. This year, we have the same statistics as last year. But what is remarkable is that we have a significant change in the range of ages among those who have attempted suicide.

Suicide has increased in the last year among those under 18 and over 60,” wrote the state-run Mehr news media, citing Taghi Rostamvandi, Deputy Minister of Interior and Head of Social Affairs, published on 7 February.

Increasing suicides among teenagers is indeed a result of severe poverty, which in the middle of the Covid-19 outbreak and the regime’s neglecting them from continuing or having a normal life.

“The first eight months of this year were the point that high-prices, unemployment, and poverty met. Thus, thousands of homeless people were crushed under the unbearable economic challenges, going down in a swamp of depression.

So, they chose the last option first. According to psychiatrists, to understand the severity of untreated depression in Iranian society, we must increase the net number of suicides by at least 20 or 30 times to reach the real number of suicide attempts,” according to the state-run Etemad daily on 20 January.

The former Chairman of the regime’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Heshmatullah Felahatpisheh, estimated in May 2020 that Syria had paid up to $30 billion in the scheme according to state-run Etemad Online news agency. “I went to Syria, some people said I made up some expenses, but I repeat, we may have given Syria $20 to $30 billion, and we have to take it back.”

In the face of fraudulent policies and inequality, the regime is rising economic pressure coupled up with social disparities and class differences every day. People often witness how the use of their money for terrorism is being expropriated. Rather than respond to their demands, the regime oppresses the people. Many individuals are then compelled to commit suicide, an act of social protest.

