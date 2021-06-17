Iran: Rouhani’s Mundane Lies About Iran’s Healthcare System

On June 12, Hassan Rouhani, the regime’s president, stated there was a high level of health in Iran, according to Iran’s state-run telegraph channel Khabar Fori.

“Since the Achaemenid period, the government’s work in the field of health has been unprecedented. The Health Transformation Plan surprised the world. How could you do that, said dozens of world leaders? The health work of the Eleventh and Twelfth Governments (under Rouhani’s presidency) is unmatched in Iranian history. Since the Achaemenid period, no such services have been provided to the people.”

The death count from coronavirus in the cities, on the other hand, surpasses the figures of 312,800 according to reports of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that and the regime’s health officials issue regular warnings in this regard.

“While Khorasan Razavi has yet to recover from the fourth wave of the coronavirus, the province faces the threat of the fifth wave. The virus is still unstable, sensitive, and frail, according to a Ministry of Health spokeswoman, and the Indian and South African coronavirus is spreading in several places with the red state.

As a result, a fifth wave of coronavirus epidemic in Iran with Indian and African mutant virus is probable, and Khorasan Razavi is one of the regions at grave danger.” On June 10, Khabar Fori wrote.

Despite announcing the readiness of foreign and domestic companies to import vaccines into the country, the Ministry of Health considers the costs of importing vaccines into the country unrealistic and does not issue a licence to import branded and valid foreign vaccines, according to an article published in the state-run Arman newspaper on June 9.

In an article written by health expert Mohammad Reza Mahboobfar, this state-run publication added:

“The coronavirus has reached its fifth peak in the south and, to a lesser extent, the west of the country, and the number of red cities in the country will rise in the coming weeks. Speaking about the country’s yellow, orange, and blue situation in such conditions is playing with society’s health. The shortage of the second dosage of the coronavirus vaccine in Iranian cities has turned into a problem throughout the country.

Many people who needed the second dosage of the vaccine went to the designated locations in the last few days but were told that the vaccine was not available. The country’s second vaccine has been postponed until further notice, revealing the failure of Iran’s coronavirus immunisation programme.”

“A number of reputable European companies based in countries such as Germany have written to the government and the Ministry of Health and have announced their readiness to import world-renowned vaccines to Iran and import the first phase of vaccines up to 10 million doses at a price of $10,” the publication continued, exposing the regime’s crime of banning the import of foreign vaccines.

“Despite foreign and domestic companies expressing their willingness to import vaccines into the country, the Ministry of Health considers the costs of doing so unrealistic and refuses to issue a licence to import branded and reputable foreign vaccines.

Isn’t it worth paying $13 for each dosage of imported vaccination to save the lives of our country’s citizens?” the publication continued.

Today, Further outbreaks of infection will have terrible impacts, which will almost certainly coincide with the results of the corrupted presidential elections.

This could be the catalyst for the next uprising, as a poor, destitute, and brutalised populace revolts against the mediaeval rule and reclaims control of their nation.

