Stop Executions in Iran For the Sake of Human Rights

Last week, Canada introduced the UN’s 67th resolution in its General Assembly, which censured Iran over unacceptable human rights abuses. It is now the time for UN member states to adopt policies that will mount pressure on the Iranian regime to change the way it behaves while respecting human rights.

Recently, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on the Mostazafan Foundation. This is a foundation that has been using Iranian’s wealth for its own ends and even using it according to the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s ends. The United Nations human rights resolution has helped to ensure that funds used in this way are minimized. This consensus happened to coincide with the anniversary of the loss of life by innocent peaceful protesters, which was the worst act of repression against the Iranian people witnessed since the 1980s. This was brought about following the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices that outraged the people in November 2019. That nationwide uprising was a repeat of an earlier uprising in January 2018 which was lead by the main democratic opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

It was this event that sparked the regime’s main acts of repression designed to stamp dissent out in any shape or form. What they did was to kill demonstrators in cold blood. Amnesty International calculated that 300 people had been killed throughout the few days of unrest. The MEK’s internal network, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), provided evidence that the IRGC and other Iranian authorities had killed approximately 1,500 peaceful protesters, as well as innocent bystanders which included children. Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

Amnesty International recently released a report which described how detainees arrested at that uprising was being treated which included torture and forced to make false confessions. Some of the detainees have been sentenced to death.

The UN resolution did not mention the November massacre which appears to be due to ignoring appeals made by the MEK and the Iranian people. It also fails to mention the massacre of dissidents that took place over many months in 1988.

The NCRI is now repeating its appeal for an investigation by the UN into the 1988 massacre as well as the recent crackdowns that are taking place in Iran. The most recent resolution on Iran’s human rights indicates that the regime has to “be banished by the world community.”

If anybody who signed the resolution isn’t really taking it seriously there may change their opinion if more people are made away of what the Iranian regime is doing to its people. This can only happen if defenders of human rights can immediately petition the United Nations to conduct investigations into the crimes against humanity. Even if the United Nations doesn’t do anything, it is still worthwhile informing them of the current abuse so that the message can be spread throughout the organization to make the matter more visible.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the NCRI announced that she was pleased with the resolution and it showed the world that the regime has taken part in gross violations of human rights.

