Iran: Khamenei Recognizes That His Regime Is Doomed

In an attempt to turn around the religious dictatorship’s miserable and declining state, Khamenei claimed that recent events and circumstances had favoured him and his regime. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported, Khamenei purposefully ignored the turbulent social conditions that sparked multiple nationwide uprisings, as well as the rise of organized opposition to his regime.

Contradictorily in his annual Nowruz message, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei implied that his regime is in an impasse, complaining that some critics are attempting to “create a negative impression… and show that we are going to head for a dead end.”

The speech specifically hypocritically portrayed the opposite situation of the regime:

“I had heard some people say that the situation of the Americans has changed today since 2015 and 2016 when the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] (JCPOA) was signed. The situation has changed, so the JCPOA must change. Yes, I agree, but it has changed the situation in favour of Iran, not in favour of the U.S. and not in your favour!”

Khamenei has no choice but to reverse this formula with propaganda to cover up the terrible situation of a regime on the verge of overthrow. In the months since the Biden administration entered power, Khamenei’s failure to revive the appeasement policy or ease the sanctions has emphasized this juncture.

Not only has the new US administration refused to lift sanctions, but it has also demanded that the regime complies with the nuclear deal unconditionally. In the state-run daily Ebtekhab, regime economist Hussein Raghfar wrote:

“The country’s economy has been a victim of the country’s oligarchy for the past few decades, and now the government is on the same path, and if this path and trend do not change, the situation in Iran will worsen in the future.”

The false narrative of a reformist trend within regime institutions was irreparably damaged by the January 2018 uprising. Protesters across Iran spread like a wildfire and the regime roots were shaken by the great social uprisings, which were a clear expression of popular demand for regime change. The regime has become fragile and hopeless as a result of these uprisings.

During the past, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) has emerged from the oppressive siege as the main constituent of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the democratic alternative to the regime, with resistance units active in all cities across Iran. Young Iranians are enlisting in large numbers and on a regular basis in those units.

The loss of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the terrorist Quds force, dealt a major blow to the regime’s terrorism export and strategic depth in Syria, Iraq, and other countries in the region.

The situation has shifted in favour of the Iranian people, their resistance to the regime, and other forces supporting a popular movement to change the government in Iran, rather than religious fascism and oppressive policies.