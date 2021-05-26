Iran: Nationwide Protest and Gathering of Oil Workers

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported protests and gatherings by employees of the oil company in oil centers.

Today, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the official oil workers in the cities of Tehran, Khark Island, Gachsaran, Abadan, Assaluyeh, Ahvaz, Bahregan, Mahshahr, etc. staged a protest rally.

The oil workers rally was held following a pre-announced call by official oil workers. These employees are protesting against the low increase in their salaries.

