Iran: Nationwide Protest and Gathering of Oil Workers

By
Staff Writer
-
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Nationwide protest and gathering of official employees of the oil company in oil centers.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported protests and gatherings by employees of the oil company in oil centers.

Today, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the official oil workers in the cities of Tehran, Khark Island, Gachsaran, Abadan, Assaluyeh, Ahvaz, Bahregan, Mahshahr, etc. staged a protest rally.

The oil workers rally was held following a pre-announced call by official oil workers. These employees are protesting against the low increase in their salaries.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Protest and gathering of official employees of the oil company in Tehran.

 

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Protest and gathering of official employees of the oil company in the oil center of Abadan.

 

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Protest and gathering of official employees of the oil company in Ahvaz.

 

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Protest and gathering of official employees of the oil company in the oil center of Assaluyeh.

 

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Protest and gathering of official employees of the oil company in the oil center of Bahregan.

 

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Protest and gathering of official employees of the oil company in the oil center of Gachsaran.

 

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Protest and gathering of official employees of the oil company in the oil center of Khark Island.

 

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Protest and gathering of official employees of the oil company in the oil center of Mahshahr.

 

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR